Actor Luke Perry Faced A Cancer Scare Before His Stroke

Finding precancerous growths spurred Perry to speak out about colon cancer screening.

While Riverdale star Luke Perry remains under observation after a “massive” stroke at a Los Angeles hospital, little is known about his current condition, as his representative is declining to make a public update. But a look at Perry’s health before the stroke shows that the actor was coping with a bad back and had also faced a cancer scare.

News.com Australia says that in 2015, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor had his first major health crisis when precancerous growths were found following a routine colonoscopy. This wake-up call caused Perry to speak out about cancer screening and to use his platform to get people to be proactive about their health.

“When I heard that this was the most detectable cancer that we know of yet it’s the second most lethal, I just couldn’t figure out why that was and I wanted to get out there and tell people about it.”

Perry continued saying that there are 23 million Americans who should have had a colonoscopy already who haven’t, and he urged them to get it done.

“If I had waited, it could have been a whole different scenario.”

The actor says that as a result of his own cancer scare, he’s changed his diet and started hitting the gym regularly.

“Coolest thing about being famous?”

“This right here. I can draw awareness to cancer.” https://t.co/hg7ANbLtXK Luke Perry is so much more than 90210. I’m gonna need him to pull through & continue to make our world better. pic.twitter.com/Q69hKh73Lz — Missy B (@TheMojoMissy) March 1, 2019

The Riverdale actor explains that he’s cut way down on his red meat intake, saying that he used to be a meat and potatoes everyday guy, and now he just has beef on special occasions. Perry can also be spotted regularly working out at a neighborhood gym.

Recently, a reunion of sorts was organized for the nineties show, Beverly Hills, 90210, and though Perry is obligated to Riverdale’s shooting schedule, he said he would participate in “as many episodes as possible.”

E! News is reporting that Perry isn’t the only Beverly Hills, 90210 star to face a health scare since the show wrapped. In 2014, Shannen Doherty, Perry’s on-screen love interest discovered that she had breast cancer following a lapse in her health insurance coverage. She learned that she had “invasive breast cancer metastatic to at least one lymph node” and went on to have surgery and chemotherapy which now reportedly leaves her in remission.

Two more Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars, Jason Priestly and Gabrielle Carteris have also dealt with serious health scares following accidents. Priestly broke his back and sustained a head injury following a crash while participating in a race at the Kentucky Speedway, while Carteris was left with a partially paralyzed face and unable to speak as a result of an on-set stunt gone wrong. Both actors have fully recovered thanks to extensive physical therapy and early medical intervention.