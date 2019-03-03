Ed Sheeran Is Back To Making Music, Latest Album Will Contain Duets With Justin Bieber & Beyonce

Ed Sheeran toured extensively last year but now is back to making music.

Ed Sheeran fans, rejoice!

The English singer-songwriter might have taken a bit of a sabbatical from making music last year, but Contact Music reports that Sheeran will be back with another album this year. The most interesting piece of news is that all the songs in his new album will be duets, including songs where Ed will be joined by Justin Bieber, Andrea Bocelli, and Beyonce.

Sheeran will also collaborate with other “lesser known hip-hop artists,” according to The Sun.

Although the newspaper didn’t report exactly when Sheeran fans can expect the album to be out, the tentative timeline suggests that it will be out later this year.

Sheeran had taken a break from making more music as he focused more intensively on promoting his music all of last year. Thanks to his rigorous touring schedule, the “Shape of You” singer was the most successful musician last year — at least financially. His world tour with his third album, Divide, raked in more than $450 million in 2018 alone.

Data collected by Pollstar showed that Ed’s concerts were one of the most visited musical events of last year, with the musician selling 4.86 million tickets for the shows in the past 12 months, including the four sold-out dates he performed at the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

”The ‘Divide Tour’ was a perfect storm of medium-priced tickets, future classic singles that exploded globally, a compelling solo performance that embraced audience participation, a production that was successfully upgraded from arenas to stadiums,” Andy Gensler, the executive editor of Pollstar, said about the tour’s success.

Fans are expecting Ed to come up with some great music following his absence from social media. The singer took a break from Twitter, saying that he would rather use the time to focus on creating music.

His habit of trying to evade the public eye culminated with his marriage to childhood sweetheart, Cheery Seaborn, in a low-key ceremony last week.

Meanwhile, Sheeran, who has appeared in a few films — mostly as himself — will make another appearance in Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle’s next film, Yesterday. The movie deals with a musician named Jack Malik, who, after a world power outage, realizes that nobody has heard about The Beatles. He soon begins to perform their music, helping him gain a massive fanbase. Ed Sheeran will play a musician called E.J., and fans of the singer-songwriter should be excited about a role which is meatier than his previous movie appearances.

Check out Sheeran in the trailer below.