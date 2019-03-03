‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ Sequel Adds New Screenwriter As Tom Cruise Film Drags On

It’s been almost five years since Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow graced the big screen. It was a massive hit with action movie fans and was based off novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. Starring alongside superstar Emily Blunt, Cruise portrayed Major William Cage, a PR officer turned soldier who fought against an invading alien race. The twist included a time loop which saw Cage reliving each day after he was inevitably killed by the aliens in an effort to find the “Omega” which controlled the rest of its race.

A sequel was discussed for years after Edge of Tomorrow’s debut, but there hasn’t been much progress until now. Collider is reporting that the movie’s sequel has landed a new writer: Matthew Robinson. Robinson is known for his work on The Invention of Lying and Monster Trucks. He is currently working on the screenplay for the sequel, tentatively titled Live Die Repeat and Repeat. “Live Die Repeat” was the motto of the original Edge of Tomorrow and graced the movie posters for the film.

According to Deadline, Robinson delivered to pitch that was successful enough to land him on a screenwriting team for the sequel. The nature of the pitch is unknown at this time, but Collider is speculating that it was some sort of rejuvenation to the project.

The original film was written by Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout writer Christopher McQuarrie as well as Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. McQuarrie and Cruise formed quite the friendship after their work together on the 5th Mission: Impossible film and his absence on this upcoming project is mysterious.

McQuarrie is already attached to the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible movies which were announced late last year. The notorious writer is also working on the Top Gun sequel which is currently filming.

Original producers Erwin Stoff and Tom Lassally will be returning alongside Masi Oka and author Hisashi Sasaki. Director David Linman is set to return as well. Blunt is listed as “rumored” on the IMDB page for the film as is Cruise. Linman originally said that there would be a third “movie-stealing” character in the film but there is no actor attached to the role at this time.

Sadly, the fan-favorite character from the original Edge of Tomorrow film, Master Sergeant Farell, will not be making a return as he was portrayed by the late Bill Paxton.

There is no release date for Live Die Repeat and Repeat at this time.