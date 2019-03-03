English Actress Chelsee Healey Shows Off Dramatic Postpartum Weight Transformation

Healey is disappointed with some of the choices she made, but says nothing is irreversible.

English actress Chelsee Healey, perhaps most popular for playing Janeece Bryant in the BBC school drama Waterloo Road, has undergone a dramatic weight loss after the birth of her daughter, reports The Mirror.

The 30-year-old actress, who has been famous ever since she was in her teens, has had quite a tryst with altering her body. She has previously admitted to undergoing two boob jobs, and after giving birth to Coco last year, she has confessed considering another one as well as a bum lift surgery.

Speaking to Closer Magazine last year, she said that surgeries do not always work out the way as planned and presented a risk.

“I still don’t like my boobs, so I’ll have a second reduction to go down to a B or C-cup. My bum’s a bit saggy, too, so I could do with a bum lift,” she said.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve thought about having surgery – everyone seems to be getting their bums done – but then in years to come, it’ll go out of fashion and I’ll be stuck with it!”

Healey was the target of much online ridicule after her first date on the Celebs Go Dating went awry. Many social media users said that she was rude on TV and she was unequivocally thrashed on social media.

Chelsee Healey before Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Images

Chelsee Healey now Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

But Healey is unmoved. She does believe that her actions in the past have not always been the most mature — with the actress receiving her first breast augmentation surgery when she was just 18, which resulted in her breasts ballooning to the size G at one time — but she has worked hard to revamp her body.

Healey had a nightmare back in 2011 when a wardrobe malfunction because of her huge breasts caused her embarrassment.

“My breasts were weighing me down, physically and mentally. I was so unhappy,” she said about the time.

“They were like two big balloons. I was totally out of proportion and self-conscious which made me a target for bullies.”

But now after giving birth, Healey contends that she has much greater control over her body and she is also not prone to making impulsive decisions. As reported, she has lost a lot of weight and believes other women not comfortable with their bodies must take a page from her book.

“It has been really tough but now I can see that my idea of perfection looked ridiculous. Now I’ve learned to be my own kind of beautiful and that feels amazing,” she said.

She is back on TV after Coco’s birth and people are definitely surprised to see her changed body. Healey credits the change to a tough workout schedule at home and her modified diet.

“I’m lucky, I’ve snapped back. I haven’t stopped eating but I’ve just lost the two stones I gained,” she said, beaming.