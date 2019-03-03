‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Flaunts Cleavage In Floral Bikini

Robin Holzken posted a pity pic for her scores of fans yesterday. The Sports Illustrated felt sorry for her 337,000 followers and shared a bikini photo for no other reason than “Because it snowed, I thought this was the perfect time to post a bikini picture.”

As detailed by Inquisitr, Holzken is fast becoming one of the most recognizable faces in the fashion industry. The model has been working for brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Kith, and even Versace. But she will always be remembered as one of the 2018’s hottest Sports Illustrated rookies. Holzken, who hails from Amsterdam, posted a sexy photo for her fans because she knows that bikini photos are rare at this time of the year.

Holzken shared the photo on Instagram and it has already become an instant hit with her fans. In the snap, she is wearing a floral bikini in shades of pink and aqua. The 21-year-old flaunted her toned abs, cleavage, and sun-kissed skin in the photograph.

The Dutch beauty accessorized her look with a chunky bangle on her wrist. Holzken wore her hair in a side-pat, and allowed it to cascade over her hand as she cocked her head to the side. She kept her makeup soft and natural, highlighting her eyes and lips.

Holzken posed seductively for the camera as she lay on the white sand as she stared directly into the lens. Despite wearing a skimpy bikini, Holzken’s toned body is not the focal point of the snap. Holzken’s blue eyes, which mirror the color of the ocean in the background, steal the show.

The bikini model shared the photo on Saturday, March 2, and it has already racked up more than 14,000 likes. It appears as if her massive fan base really appreciate Holzken’s kind gesture as they rushed to view the pic. Many also commented on the photo and praised the model’s looks.

“Found it surprising that most of your admirers are women. So the appreciation is towards the aesthetic rather than sensual which brings us back to the ancient Greeks concept of beauty. Whatever you are just gorgeous.” “This pic literally stole my breath!” “Beautiful. Beautiful eyes.”

Holzken recently returned from the 2019 SI Swimsuit shoot at Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp in Kenya. The brunette certainly seemed to enjoy her time in Africa and also shared some wildlife shots on Instagram. She said, “Kenya was just insanely beautiful, what an experience it’s been!! And to be able to see all these animals in their natural habitat has been something else.”