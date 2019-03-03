Minnesota Police Called To Check On Man Standing Out In The Cold, Find It’s A Cardboard Cutout Of MyPillow CEO

When Minnesota police received the call, the situation sounded dire.

A caller said there was a man standing motionless out in the freezing cold, wearing nothing but pants and a shirt, while clutching something tightly in his arms.

As the New York Daily News reported, the welfare check prompted officers to search for the man, but they didn’t find a man at all. Instead, it was a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a fixture of late-night television infomercials.

Afterward, the police department had a bit of fun with the situation as they posted an update on Facebook.

“Upon arriving on-scene, Officers discovered the adult male in need of possible assistance was actually a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO and inventor Mike Lindell,” the post read. “Those cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance and the caller certainly was not wanting to get too close thinking who is this deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow; always better to call the police.”

This wasn’t the first time that police were contacted for what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. Back in September, law enforcement in Ohio was called for what someone thought was a dead body in a park. When officers arrived, they found that it wasn’t a body at all, but instead a very realistic sex doll that someone had discarded.

The incident took place in Colerain Township, where engineers with Hamilton County were working in the Richardson Forest Preserve and saw what they thought to be a body. As Fox 59 reported, the doll had been partially wrapped in a garbage bag, adding to the appearance of a dead body. Afterward, police said that the doll had such realistic features that they weren’t surprised it was mistaken for a dead body.

Police said they were able to dispose of the sex doll, which they referred to in a press release as a “recreational mannequin.”

The MyPillow CEO had been in the news earlier this week after giving a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), in which he claimed that Donald Trump was chosen by God to be president. As The Hill reported, the Minnesota-based businessman claimed that Trump was the “greatest” president in American history and that “God answered our prayers” by delivering him into the White House.

“As I stand before you today, I see the greatest president in history. Of course he is. He was chosen by God,” Lindell said.