‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Gives Liam Some Shocking Advice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 4 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) needs to open up to someone he can trust. Since he wants to talk about Hope (Annika Noelle) and her new demands, he turns to his brother Wyatt (Darin Brooks) who always seems to have his back.

Hope Wants Liam & Steffy To Reunite

Hope has been acting rather erratically over the last few weeks. Not only did she instantly connect with Baby Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), who is actually her daughter, but she wanted to spend every free moment with the infant.

Hope now wants Liam to reunite with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so that the babies can grow up with both a father and a mother in the home. Hope even tried to return her wedding band to Liam to show him that she really wanted him to be a full-time father to Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe.

Bill’s Advice On The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam popped into Spencer Publications recently. He wanted to speak to Wyatt, but only his father was available. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) sensed that something was bothering his son. Liam told his father about the predicament that he was in. At the time, Bill advised Liam that Hope may be on to something.

Wyatt Spencer’s Shocking Advice To Liam

According to Highlight Hollywood, Liam will finally track down Wyatt. He will tell Wyatt about Hope’s ridiculous request. Wyatt will shock Liam with his advice.

It appears as if Wyatt wants Liam to at least consider Hope’s request. He may feel that the girls do need to see more of their dad. Of course, B&B viewers may recall that Wyatt and Hope also lost their son. Wyatt understands that Hope may not want to put herself through another loss of a child again, so he may encourage Liam to see things from Hope’s perspective.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, state that Wyatt will try to reassure his brother that he has his back whatever he decides to do. Wyatt wants Liam to know that he is there for him and will support him through this trying time. Wyatt will also encourage Liam that given time his situation will improve.

Liam has a lot to think about now that both his father and brother have urged him to carefully consider Hope’s request. Will he return to Steffy, and will Steffy even want him back?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.