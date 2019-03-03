Donald Trump Tells China To Remove All Tariffs On American Agricultural Products

China is a massive agricultural market for the United States.

Donald Trump, who had angered Chinese officials by slapping massive sanctions on China-made goods last year, seems to be finally coming around to the opinion that trade with the Asian nation is beneficial for U.S. farmers, reports The Sentinel Assam.

Last year in March, Trump had announced that “trade wars are easy to win” and put tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese products over a period of time. In response, Chinese officials expressed exasperation and hit the United States by introducing tariffs on $110 billion worth of U.S. goods. Trump had a second round of tariffs planned, with a proposition to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent, according to CNBC.

But this week, Trump announced that he is planning to delay approving the increase in tariffs thanks to “substantial progress” in the talks with Beijing. In view of improving relations over trade, Trump has asked China to remove all tariffs on U.S. agricultural products.

“I have asked China to immediately remove all tariffs on our agricultural products (including beef, pork, etc.) based on the fact that we are moving along nicely with trade discussions,” Trump tweeted, adding: “And I did not increase their second traunch of tariffs to 25 percent on March 1. This is very important for our great farmers – and me.”

Trump asked China to remove its tariffs on U.S. agricultural exports as trade talks progress between the two countries https://t.co/v1XIHg0gXp — POLITICO (@politico) March 2, 2019

With China imposing tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods, American farmers — especially soybean farmers — had to face the brunt of the escalating trade conflict. As reported, China is the second largest consumer of American agricultural products. In 2017, U.S. agricultural exports to China hit $20 billion, with soybeans alone accounting for $12 billion.

The end to the escalating trade conflict seemed nowhere in sight till Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, had dinner at the G-20 summit in Argentina in December. Trump reportedly made the offer not to increase the tariffs on Chinese products, with Jinping promising to strike a trade agreement between the two nations over the course of the next 90 days.

The two leaders are expected to meet sometime in the near future — possibly even this month — to finalize the deal, according to Politico.

Trade experts in America believe that having good relations with China is essential for a thriving agricultural economy for the United States, but claim that Americans can’t be focused on selling only one item.

“I think farmers in this country understand that China has been great, and will continue to be a great market for U.S. soybeans, but if we’re going to take this thing to the next level, we’ve got to figure out a way to open China to all of these other commodities and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do,” said Gregg Doud, chief agricultural negotiator at the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.