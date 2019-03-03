‘Maxim’ Model Lana Zakocela Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In New Instagram Post

Latvian model Lana Zakocela is well-known among her legions of ardent admirers on Instagram for posting risqué photographs of herself every week. And this week was no exception, as the model took to her account to share several sizzling nude and semi-nude snapshots that left little to the imagination of the viewers.

In the first photograph, Lana could be seen wearing a dripping wet white tank top along with a matching underwear which provided a clear view of her enviable assets. The model accessorized with a large beaded necklace and left her hair damp to pull off a very sexy look.

Next, she posted a sultry picture from the cover of Maxim magazine wherein she is featured wearing a barely-there bikini top and no underwear. In another snap, Lana posed topless to expose her perky breasts while being partially submerged in water, while in another snapshot, the hottie could be seen wearing a stylish one-piece swimsuit as she posed with her photographer, Gilles Bensimon.

Per the caption, all the pictures in the post were photographed by Bensimon and Lana posted them to wish him a happy birthday. Anyone who is familiar with the modelling industry knows that Bensimon is a well-known fashion photographer and has worked with many top models in the industry, including Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Irina Shayk, and Elsa Hosk to name a few.

As of the writing of this piece, Lana’s new post racked up more than 5,000 likes and several comments wherein fans and followers could be seen drooling over the hot model’s sexiness.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Lana is beautiful “inside out,” while another one opined that she is the sexiest model alive. Another fan seemed to agree with the comment and added that Gilles is a lucky photographer because he got a chance to photograph so many hot women.

The 31-year-old model has attained considerable success in the international fashion industry by working for brands like Thierry Mugler, Cartier, Dior, Lancôme, Garnier, Graff, Clarins, Lancaster and Victoria’s Secret. And not only that, but she has also appeared on the covers of world-famous magazines including Maxim, Elle, Grazia, and Votre Beauté.

In an interview with The New Theory, Lana was asked about her motivation to join the modeling industry and how she ended up working for some of the major fashion brands in the world. In response, the stunner revealed that she follows her instinct and that’s the thing which motivated her to become a model.