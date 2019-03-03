Lorena Rae’s New Bikini Video For Victoria’s Secret Sets Pulses Racing

Well-known among her 1.5 million Instagram fans and followers for her beautiful features and amazing figure, Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae exactly knows how to keep her fans thoroughly engaged and interested in her social media life. And to that end, the model posts several eye-popping images of herself every week.

Taking to her account, the model recently shared a video clip from her Victoria’s Secret Swimsuit 2019 photo shoot wherein she could be seen striking sultry poses while donning some of the skimpiest bikinis – a move that left almost nothing to the imagination of her admirers.

Wearing minimal makeup, letting her blonde hair down and accessorizing with some large gold hoop earrings, Lorena could be seen posting with her back towards the camera in one scene which allowed her to put her peachy posterior on full display. In another scene, she was featured sporting a tiny yellow bikini thorough which she exposed her taut stomach and abs as well as her never-ending cleavage.

The video became an instant hit among her fans and, as of the writing of this piece, it already racked up more than 278,000 views and close to 900 comments wherein some fans and followers praised the hottie for her amazing body in explicit terms while others expressed their admiration for Lorena’s beauty by writing elaborate comments. Some male fans went a step ahead of others and also asked Lorena out on a date.

It wasn’t only her fans who were excited to see the 24-year-old model in a barely-there bikini but per the caption of the video, the model seemed to equally enjoy the photo shoot and wrote that she can’t wait for summers so that she can wear her favorite bikini sets.

Commenting on the picture, one fan predicted that Lorena’s name will soon be among the list of Victoria’s Secret angels. Those who follow the lingerie company’s fashion shows and models closely know that all VS models are not angels, and at present there are only 14 of them. Becoming a Victoria’s Secret angel allows a model to not only walk in the shows, but they remain the face of the brand throughout the year. For this reason, becoming an angel is considered a big accolade.

Another male admirer commented that Lorena is the “most beautiful woman that he has ever seen because her face is angelic.” Others, per usual, showered the model with complimentary comments and phrases as well as countless hearts, kissed, and fire emojis to praise the model.

According to an article by Vogue Germany, Lorena revealed that before going for her first Victoria’s Secret show, she had been preparing for a long time. Per a Google translation of the article, she said the following.