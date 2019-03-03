Watch Real Sociedad Vs Atlético Madrid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, La Liga Sunday Match Live Online

Winning away from the Wanda has been difficult for Atlético Madrid, but they need all three points at Real Sociedad to stay in the La Liga title race.

Following Saturday’s El Clasico, in which Real Madrid lost to Barcelona 1-0, as the BBC reported, Real’s crosstown rivals Atlético Madrid stand as the only La Liga team with a realistic, albeit difficult, chance of overtaking Barca at the top of the table. But to keep that hope alive, the Atléti must take all three points on the road against Basque side Real Sociedad — and winning away from the Wanda Metropolitano has not been an easy task for the club this season. At the same time, La Real also need the full three points to move into a European place, from Sunday’s match that will live stream from Basque Country.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Sociedad vs. Atlético Madrid Sunday showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, March 3, at the 26,800-seat Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 5:30 p.m., while in the United States, that start time will be 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, India Standard Time.

In 17 away matches across all competitions so far in the 2018/2019 season, Atletico Madrid have managed a victory on only six occasions, per Soccerway. At the same time, Real Sociedad have seen something of a resurgence recently, moving into eighth place, just two points off the final UEFA Europa League qualification slot, on the strength of 13 points from their last seven league matches, and have not suffered a home defeat in their last five Anoeta outings.

A win for Atléti would cut Barcelona’s lead to seven points. But the Madrid team must also avoid letting their focus drift to their UEFA Champions League campaign, where a 2-0 lead on heavily favored Juventus, per Marca.com, after the first leg of their Round of 16 fixture has given the club hope that they could return to the final in the pan-European tournament for the first time sicne 2016. And if they get there, they will enjoy the advantage of a home crowd, with the June 1 title game set to be played at the Wanda.

Diego Costa has been dropped due to injury for the Atlético Madrid trip to face Real Sociedad. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images

