The 'Outlander' writer says there are plenty more stories about the Frasers to come.

**This article contains teasers for the upcoming Outlander seasons.**

Though Outlander fans are in the middle of what they call “droughtlander,” which is the time between seasons of the popular Starz channel show, Diana Gabaldon, the author of the book series, has some good news to tide fans of Jamie and Claire Fraser over for a while.

Town & Country says that Gabaldon cheered up Outlander fans who have high hopes that the show will continue for years to come. When a fan asked Gabaldon on Twitter if she was planning more books in the series, the author answered with enthusiasm.

“Yes! Book 9 (Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone) will be out in 2019, God willing and the Creek don’t rise…”

She added that book 10 will follow at some point later on. As a tease, she also released the first seven chapters of the novel, which include, “The MacKenzies are Here!” “A Blue Wine Day” and “Dead or Alive.”

Gabaldon had said that the writing process was going well, and that she knew she was on the right path when she came up with a one-word summary for the new book, just as she had for the prior eight novels. She said the word for Go Tell The Bees That I am Gone is “responsibility.”

If you have never heard the saying which is the title of the new book, it refers to an old custom brought to the American Colonies by the Celts, according to the author’s website.

“Talking to your bees is a very old Celtic custom (known in other parts of Europe, too) that made it to the Appalachians. You always tell the bees when someone is born, dies, comes or goes — because if you don’t keep them informed, they’ll fly away.”

The Inquisitr has already shared that Seasons 5 and 6 have been guaranteed by Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht, saying that there will be more stories of Jamie and Claire in the colonies, delving deep into American history, and the family stories of the Frasers and the MacKenzies.

Executive producer Maril Davis assures fans that the writers are working away on Season 5, saying that Seasons 5 and 6 will mirror the next two novels, The Fiery Cross and A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

The finale of Season 4 showed that Roger returned to the family fold after being rescued by Jamie and Ian, and a new addition was welcomed to the Fraser clan.