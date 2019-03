Khloe Kardashian is revealing how she is getting through Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is doing one of her favorite things in order to de-stress following a very hard time in her life.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is hitting they gym to help keep her mind off of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and their dramatic break up. Khloe is even telling her fans that the gym is her “therapy” during the stressful time within her personal life and her family life.

As many fans of the reality star already know, the last time that Khloe had her heart broken, by her former husband Lamar Odom, she began working out hard and eventually got her sexy “revenge body.” The process even prompted Kardashian to get her own reality show, where she helps people get their health and fitness in check.

Currently, Khloe is going through a rough patch. Kardashian’s baby daddy was busted cheating on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The hookup led to Khloe and Tristan’s split and a very dramatic media firestorm that has been going on for over a week, and shows no signs of stopping.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the situation got so bad that Jordyn Woods decided to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story.

Jordyn claimed that she did nothing wrong, but that when she was leaving Tristan Thompson’s house after a party that the NBA star kissed her on the lips, and that she was too scared to tell Kylie Jenner or Khloe Kardashian.

After the interview aired, Khloe tweeted that Jordyn was a liar, and that she was the reason that her family broke up. However, the next day, Kardashian seemed felt bad about the comments, which were made in anger, and put the blame on Tristan.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a roller coaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Khloe tweeted.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” Kardashian continued.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs new episodes later this month.