During his 'unhinged,' two-hour speech to the right-wing CPAC conference on Saturday, Donald Trump told a strange story about 'mothers who love their daughters.'

On Saturday, Donald Trump delivered a two-hour speech to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference described even by some Republicans as “unhinged,” according to Newsweek, in which he made a wide variety of bizarre claims and assertions, even using profanity to describe the multiple congressional and law enforcement investigations he currently faces.

“You put the wrong people in a couple of positions and they leave people for a long time that shouldn’t be there and all of a sudden they’re trying to take you out with bulls****,” he told the crowd at CPAC, according to Fox News. He also referred to Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff as “Little Shifty Schiff.”

He also claimed, on one excerpt posted on Twitter, that he would soon sign an executive order denying federal research funds to universities that, somehow, do not “support free speech.”

He also made a series of outrageous and fabricated claims about the investigation of his 2016 presidential campaign led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, stating that Mueller’s staff of investigators were “all killers,” falsely claiming that “one of them was involved with the Hillary Clinton Foundation, running it,” according to The Atlantic magazine. (As CNN reported, no members of Mueller’s team have worked for the Clinton Foundation, much less run it.)

But perhaps the moment that stunned Americans following Trump’s speech on Twitter came when Trump repeated the claim made in his 2015 campaign announcement speech, in which he called immigrants from Mexico and Latin American “rapists.” Trump said that his “rapists” claim was actually an understatement. “If you look at that speech, that was so innocent compared to what’s actually happening,” he said, as quoted in an excerpt on Twitter.

Trump then went on to say, quoted by Vox, “Mothers who love their daughters give them massive amounts of birth control pills, because they know their daughters are going to be raped on the way up to our southern border.”

That claim immediately raised alarms among Twitter users, who noted that Trump clearly did nor understand how birth control pills work.

Not only would taking a “massive amount” of birth control pills have no added contraceptive effect as compared to taking the required dosage of one pill per day, an overdose of birth control pills would be extremely harmful. Beaumont Memorial Health Library lists some of the symptoms of an overdose as “breast tenderness,” “nausea and vomiting,” “discolored urine,” and “heavy vaginal bleeding (2 to 7 days after the overdose).”