During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell discussed President Donald Trump, The Hill reports.

According to Lindell, Trump was “chosen by God.”

According to the CEO of MyPillow, a pillow manufacturing company based in Minnesota, President Donald Trump’s 2016 vitory was a “miracle” caused by divine intervention, and Donald Trump is, Lindell told the CPAC audience, the “greatest” president in United States history.

“As I stand before you today, I see the greatest president in history. Of course he is. He was chosen by God,” he said.

In Lindell’s opinion, Trump won because of divine intervention, and God intervened in the election because he wanted to give Americans another chance to return to conservative values.

“God answered our prayers, our millions of prayers, and gave us grace, and a miracle happened,” he said.

“We were given a second chance and time granted to get our country back on track with our conservative values and getting people saved in Jesus’s name.”

As the Hill notes, Lindell, who is a devout Christian, founded MyPillow after recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. He became a Trump supported during the 2016 campaign. In previous media interviews, the businessman explained that his support for Trump started as soon as he announced a presidential bid.

The two men have met on multiple occasions. Trump and Lindell met during the 2016 in New York, and last fall at the White House. The MyPillow CEO was invited to the White House to attend an event on opioid addiction.

But Lindell is not the only individual to suggest that God played a part in Donald Trump’s 2016 victory. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a recent interview that God “wanted” Trump to be president, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

My Pillow founder rouses CPAC with ‘Jesus’ rant: Trump is the ‘greatest president’ because he was ‘chosen by God’ https://t.co/kVFrgnRiDZ — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 1, 2019

Many share this opinion, polls have shown. According to former Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) pollster Dan Cox, it is “not atypical” for evangelicals to believe that God intervened in the 2016 presidential election.

Research has shown that many evangelical Christians believe that God plays a role in virtually everything — even sports matches — so it is not unusual that Trump’s evangelical base holds such views, according to Cox.

According to Al Jazeera, evangelical Christians are some of Trump’s most loyal supporters.

The overwhelming majority of white evangelicals backed Trump in 2016, according to the publication, which concluded that Trump has delivered on a slew of key campaign promises that his evangelical base base considers significant: President Trump appointed a number of conservative judges, cracked down on illegal immigration, and recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.