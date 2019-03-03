Melissa Gorga Was Not Surprised To Hear Teresa Giudice Say She Would Not Move To Italy

Teresa's husband, Joe Giudice, will be deported to Italy after serving his 41-month prison sentence.

The three-part reunion of Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is almost over after one heck of a cliffhanger this past Wednesday. Just as Part 2 was about to conclude, host Andy Cohen mentioned that Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, was to be deported back to Italy after he finished his current prison sentence for several different counts of fraud. Andy then asked Teresa if she would go with Joe to Italy, and her response shocked almost everyone.

Teresa commented that she would probably not join Joe in Italy, citing that it would be too difficult to take their four daughters overseas and completely disrupt their lives. Many fans were shocked since the best-selling author has remained loyal and dedicated to Joe during their respective prison sentences but Teresa may have just had enough. Someone who wasn’t surprised at Teresa’s comment was her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. The boutique owner commented on the matter during a recent interview with The Daily Dish.

“I don’t think I was that surprised,” Melissa explained. “I personally didn’t see her picking up and moving to Italy. I didn’t think she was gonna do that. It’s gonna be a very difficult situation. Those two haven’t lived together in a long time, so it’s a lot to just bring back easily.”

Teresa seemed to break away from her loyalty to Joe after her mother passed away while she was serving out her own prison sentence. The fitness model has constantly stressed the importance of family and her parents during her long tenure on RHONJ and had an extremely close relationship with her mother.

Melissa knows Teresa very well and has more insight into her feelings revolving around Joe and their difficult situation and is likely sympathetic to her situation. Many fans have also agreed with Teresa regarding not traveling overseas for Joe, saying that the girls needed to stay in New Jersey to maintain their lifestyles. Moving young girls overseas during such crucial years in their lives could be devastating, but so is the thought of living without their father who has been away for almost three years.

It looks like Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice’s marriage may not survive if he’s deported. Sources tell me Teresa opened up about what's next for them at the #RHONJ Reunion. My exclusive report:https://t.co/siFktMz1Nn pic.twitter.com/QQ9wJw8kqZ — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 24, 2019

As far as Melissa’s four nieces are concerned, the reality star explained the girls are relying on their uncle, Joe Gorga, for guidance in this difficult time.

“It affects us because the girls [Teresa’s daughters] do rely on my Joe a lot more, and they tell him that. They are very close to him right now, and they feel closest to him right now as a man, and they tell him that all the time,” Melissa said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey concludes next Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.