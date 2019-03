Scherzinger calls the hackers of her intimate tape 'unbelievably mean.'

Nicole Scherzinger, one of the judges on the new hit show, The Masked Singer, says that she is devastated that an intimate video of herself and former boyfriend Lewis Hamilton was hacked and posted online. The performer is breaking her silence to call out those who hacked her cloud and posted the video online.

The Daily Mail says that Scherzinger, who was attending Elton John’s Oscars party, says she’s hurt and embarrassed that someone posted such a private moment online.

“It’s been horrible. I genuinely don’t understand why someone would do something like this, or why they would leak it. It’s an unbelievably mean thing to do.”

Both Scherzinger and Hamilton feel violated and say that they want to find out who did this, but both plan to keep a low profile in the meantime.

The tape features a two-and-a-half-minute clip of the couple in bed together “kissing and cuddling,” and so far the video has 600,000 views.

A source close to Scherzinger says that the video was never meant to be public and she wants it removed from the internet as soon as possible.

“Nicole wants it down. It’s hugely embarrassing and distressing for her to have something this intimate and private out there.”

The couple called it quits for good in 2015.

More than 600,000 people have watched Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton hacked video https://t.co/szHgUv2uaV pic.twitter.com/vkG1F8d9sh — The Sun (@TheSun) February 22, 2019

Fox News says that The Masked Singer judge is concerned about what else might get leaked because the video of herself with Hamilton was deleted a long time ago, says an insider.

“She feels hugely violated that someone’s been looking through her private pictures and is concerned this is just the start of a nightmare. She’s particularly worried as she deleted that video a long time ago, so it must have been hacked from the Cloud.”

Country Living has confirmed that Scherzinger will be returning to the hit Fox singing competition, The Masked Singer, for Season 2, along with fellow judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong, and host Nick Cannon.

Season 1 of The Masked Singer, which was won by T-Pain, is the new singing competition based on a South Korean series called King of the Masked Singer, says The Inquisitr.

But the press gave mixed reviews to the show, suggesting that the judges are all doing penance by sitting on the panel.