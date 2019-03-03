‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Rey’s ‘Ice Cold’ Confession

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Rey makes an “ice cold” confession next week to his wife, Mia.

The Inquisitr reported on next week new preview video for Y&R, and it features a surprising confession from Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Recently, Mia told Rey she’s pregnant, and although he doesn’t know it, the pregnancy is fake. Mia paid a pregnant woman to help her fool her husband and keep him from arresting her for “accidentally” attacking his sister Lola (Sasha Calle) whom she thought was Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Now, Rey actor Jordi Vilasuso shared the video to Twitter with the caption “ice cold.” In the clip, Rey’s chilling confession to Mia may be the thing that finally breaks their marriage. He tells his wife he cannot be with her anymore because he’s in love with Sharon (Sharon Case). It’s obvious to viewers that their relationship has been on life support since the beginning due to Mia sleeping with his brother Arturo (Jason Canela). Not only that, but Mia attempted to attack Abby in a jealous rage because of her and Arturo’s engagement. Plus, she also called out Arturo’s name during a passionate moment with Rey, which led to Rey running straight to Sharon and confessing his love before he ended up arresting Sharon for her part in J.T.’s death.

Followers immediately responded to Vilasuso’s post with both positive and negative comments, but the prevailing sentiment is that viewers are glad to see Rey tell Mia about his feelings for Sharon.

“Yes! Rey loves Sharon. #Shey” replied one happy fan.

Another wrote, “I’m soooo happy he is admitting this to Mia….he needs to divorce Mia and be with Sharon…Sharon needs a good man finally in her life, and that man is Rey (Jordi).”

Some fans wonder, though, how Rey allowed Mia to weasel her way out of an arrest after Rey put the clues together and realized she’s the one who attacked Lola.

“Mia doesn’t deserve Rey, and he needs to open his eyes to her, and what’s she’s doing. I can’t believe Rey is not arresting her, but he said he loved Sharon and arrested her! What is she going to do when she doesn’t show? @JordiVilasuso your [sic] a great actor and I completely love you.”

Of course, the upcoming preview video does not reveal how Mia responds to Rey’s chilling confession, but knowing Mia, her response won’t be pretty. In fact, Sharon may find herself in danger sooner rather than later if she manages to beat the murder charges. As for Rey, he may find it difficult to regain Sharon’s trust after arresting her so quickly after they declared their love for each other on Valentine’s Day.