Jennifer Aniston and her former husband, Brad Pitt, are allegedly becoming friends again. The couple, who had a complicated split many years ago have been in contact with one another recently, but sources claim that things aren’t romantic between them, despite rumors to the contrary.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made headlines when the actor was spotted at the former Friends star’s birthday bash in Hollywood last month.

Many of Aniston’s close friends were there, including Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Jason Batemen, and her other ex-boyfriend, John Mayer.

Many fans were shocked when they saw Pitt rolling up to Aniston’s birthday party. However, it seems that the former spouses have put the past behind them, and are moving on in their lives, and likely rekindling their friendship.

“Jen and Brad are still in touch and speak, but there still isn’t anything going on romantically between them,” an insider told the outlet, adding that Aniston has also been in contact with Pitt’s mother.

The report reveals that during Aniston’s birthday party she only spoke to Pitt briefly, and that there was nothing shocking are interesting about their interaction, other than a quick hug between them before Jennifer went

“Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming. … It didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen. The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it. She was busy making the rounds and excited to see so many people near and dear to her.”

Is there still a flame between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt? https://t.co/ajbHRgGwkG — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 2, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s friendship is currently not of a romantic nature. However, Pitt is allegedly hoping that he may be able to continue to get closer to his former wife as he still reportedly has a lot of love for the actress.

The timing of the re-connection comes at a time when both Jennifer and Brad find themselves single. Aniston and her husband, Justin Theroux, split early last year, while Pitt and his wife, Angelina Jolie, are currently going through a divorce and working out custody issues involving their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

It seems that only time will tell if Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will rekindle their romance, or if they will simply work on their friendship