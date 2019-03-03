Legal Expert On Trump Organization: ‘These People Are Such Cartoonish Criminals, They Are All Going Down’

MSNBC’s legal analyst Elie Mystal said Saturday that the Trump Organization is “going down,” Newsweek reports.

According to Mystal, the SDNY investigation of the Trump Organization will bring Donald Trump’s business — “a massive criminal front,” he said — down, unless the president gets re-elected in 2020. The legal expert said that Trump made a mistake running for president because the SNDY would not even care for his business dealings had he not run.

Now that virtually all of Trump’s business dealings are being examined, investigated, and looked at, the incumbent president must win again in 2020 if he wants to avoid jail time.

“This election is so important for Donald Trump. Because if he does not win, SDNY is going to be waiting with cuffs on his way out the door,” he said.

Trump simply must win in order to keep his immunity, according to Mystal, who described the president and those around him as “cartoonish” criminals.

“Putting SDNY on the Trump investigation is a little bit like bringing in Sherlock Holmes to figure out who framed Roger Rabbit. These people are such cartoonish criminals that now that SDNY is on it, they’re all going down.”

Mystal’s comments come following former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen’s testimony.

Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, describing his former employee as a “liar” and a “con man,” telling lawmakers that Trump exaggerated his personal wealth throughout his career in order to obtain loans and artificially inflate his net worth.

Furthermore, Cohen said that he is “aware” of criminal activities implicating Trump, claiming that they are part of the Southern District of New York’s investigation. The president’s former lawyer issued a warning for members of the Trump Organization, predicting that they will all suffer the consequences of their actions.

Lawmakers Seek Interview of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg https://t.co/XzsshSevYW — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) March 2, 2019

“You lie for Trump, you’re going to get got,” Cohen said of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and everyone else in the company, “all the way down to the secretary.”

According to MSNBC’s legal analyst Elie Mystal, Cohen’s predictions will likely come true.

According to the legal expert, the fact that Trump was artificially inflating his net worth and taking out loans constitutes bank fraud. The statute of limitations for bank fraud is 10 years, and Trump allegedly committed it in 2014.

A number of investigations into Donald Trump has been launched over the past two years, but none of them have brought the president down. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible coordination between official Moscow and the Trump campaign was exceptionally hyped.

Mueller is now reportedly bringing his investigation to an end, and his final report will “disappoint just about everyone,” according to Time, so the focus is now slowly being shifted to Trump’s business dealings.