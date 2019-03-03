Emily Ratajkowski And Millionaire Husband Living Rent-Free In $5,000/Month NYC Loft, Thanks To Legal Loophole

Emily Ratajkowski is worth an estimated $6 million, and her husband, movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, is worth roughly another $12 million.

Together, they pay exactly zero dollars on their $5,000-per-month loft apartment in Manhattan.

The New York Post revealed the legal loophole that allows the high-powered couple to stay in the NoHo apartment without paying any rent. The report explained that they have lived in the loft at 49 Bleecker Street for the last two years without paying their landlord due to something known as the Loft Law, which allows artists to stay in commercial loft space for free if certain conditions are not met.

That is the case with the loft apartment that Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard share, with their landlord unable to evict the couple since the building lacks a certificate of occupancy or fire or other safety precautions. The law was meant to help artists with very low incomes to live in the spaces where they also worked, but experts say that Emily Ratakjowski is running afoul of the law’s intention.

“Here is a prime example, in prime NYC real estate, where an uber-wealthy celebrity couple and tenant can take advantage and exploit a law that was intended for truly struggling artists and low-income families in need of affordable housing,” Carolyn Daly, spokeswoman for a coalition of loft building owners that includes 49 Bleecker, told the New York Post.

The report that Emily Ratajkowski and her husband are living rent-free in the expensive New York loft apartment drew considerable backlash for the model and actress, who broke out when she appeared in the 2013 music video for Robin Thicke’s song “Blurred Lines.” Many shared the story on social media and called on the millionaire couple to pay their fair share.

#3Novices Em Rata and husband are living ‘rent free’ in New York https://t.co/uLJQxZ5Qh1 The millionaire movie-producer hubby of model Emily Ratajkowski is living rent free in the couple’s Noho loft thanks to a legal loophole meant to protect struggling artists, his livid land… — 3Novices Australia (@3novicesSydney) March 3, 2019

Emily Ratajkowski and her millionaire husband are living rent free, landlord claims https://t.co/y6lub5nsc2 pic.twitter.com/tHbouZkn2n — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2019

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to controversy. The model has made a name for herself by sharing a number of very racy pictures on Instagram, sometimes barely skirting around the site’s strict no-nudity policy. In doing so, she has become one of the most popular and influential figures on social media, using that attention to help expand her marketing empire.

She has also become increasingly politically active, and was arrested last summer while protesting the impending vote on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Emily Ratajkowski spent a short time in custody along with many others who went to Washington, D.C., to protest, and late spoke out against what she felt was a process that failed to account for the women accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.