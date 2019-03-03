Ariana Grande Says She ‘Can’t Fathom’ All That’s Happened To Her In Recent Years

Ariana Grande has been through the wringer over the past few years. The singer has dealt with heartbreak and tragedy, and she’s still standing. However, she is opening up about how hard it has been.

According to Pop Culture, Ariana Grande took to her Instagram account this week to reveal that she’s “still healing” from all of the things that she’s been through in the past few years, which includes the death of her former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, her break up with fiance Pete Davidson, and the devastating bombing at her concert in Manchester.

“mmmmk… about to embark on my third tour and am for sure deep as f–k in my feelings. and getting my period so…. this is probably gonna be too much, but i just want to say how grateful i am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain, for this music and for the lifelong friendships I’ve made thru making it (that includes my friendship with y’all),” Grande wrote via her Instagram account along with a black and white selfie of her using a filter, which included sparkles and pom-pom ear accents.

Ariana Grande went on to reveal that she “can’t fathom” everything that has happened to her recently, and has even admitted that she sought therapy to help her deal with it all.

In May 2017, a terrorist bombing took place at the singer’s concert in Manchester, England. The attack killed 22 people and left a deep emotional scar with Ariana.

Following the attacks, she stepped out of the spotlight a bit, and later it was announced that she had split with her longtime boyfriend, Mac Miller. Grande quickly began dating Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

The couple had a whirlwind relationship and after only a few weeks of dating, it was revealed that Pete had popped the question and that Ariana had said yes. The couple quickly became one of the most talked about celebrity pairs, keeping fans interested with their quick-moving relationship.

Just a few months after they began dating news broke that Mac Miller had died from a drug overdose. Grande stayed silent for a few days before finally revealing her sadness and heartbreak over the situation. She again stepped out of the spotlight. Just a few weeks later she and Pete had split.

Ariana Grande has been trying to move on from Mac’s death and her split with Pete by seemingly throwing herself into her music. She has announced her new tour and revealed that she will return to Manchester.