Mackenzie Edwards Claims She And Husband Ryan Edwards Will Appear On New Season Of ‘Teen Mom OG’

It has been reported (although not confirmed by MTV) that a new season of Teen Mom OG is happening, with all the cast returning. However, some wondered if that included Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie. According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Mackenzie took to Instagram and revealed that she and Ryan will indeed appear on the new season of the show.

Mackenzie claimed that she and Ryan have already filmed “a bunch of episodes” for the new season. However, Ryan was arrested back in January so filming must have started prior to his arrest.

“We are filming for this season, we filmed a bunch of episodes thus far. You’re probably going to be bored out of your mind…Ryan’s not off the show.”

In July 2018, Mackenzie opened up to E! Online and said that she and Ryan would not be on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG that wrapped up airing back in January.

At the time, Mackenzie said, “We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict.”

Mackenzie then talked about contracts on her Instagram Live according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

When talking about contracts, Mackenzie claimed, “They make it very hard to walk away just because your contract is tricky. You’re basically signing your life away. Your contract is basically a trap…you can’t get out.”

Ryan Edwards was arrested in January. According to Radar Online, Ryan will remain in jail until at least April when he faces his next court hearing.

Ryan Edwards was introduced to viewers on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, his girlfriend at the time Maci Bookout found out she was expecting a baby. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but in the end, they went their separate ways. Maci eventually met and married a man named Taylor McKinney. Together, Maci and Taylor have two children along with Maci’s son she had with Ryan. Ryan married Mackenzie in 2017. They welcomed their first child together, a son, in October 2018. Mackenzie also has a son from a previous relationship.

Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Edwards did not initially get along and there was a lot tension between the two which played out on one Teen Mom reunion show. However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, the women recently put their differences aside and posed for family photos together with all of their children.

It is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom OG will air.