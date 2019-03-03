Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable Photo Of Daughter True Thompson After Admitting Tristan Broke Up Their Family

Khloe Kardashian posted an adorable photo of her daughter, True Thompson, hours after finally admitting that her ex-boyfriend, Tristan is the person responsible for tearing their family apart. Kardashian had previously declared that Jordyn Woods, her younger sister’s longtime friend, was responsible for the breakdown of their relationship after Jordyn admitted to going to his house party and leaving early the next morning and receiving a kiss from him that she did not reciprocate.

In the photo Khloe posted, True is wearing a blue tutu with a matching top with pink headbands in her hair and matching boots. It also looks like she’s being held up by her mother, although her face isn’t in the photo.

In the comments, many of Khloe’s followers encouraged her to focus on being a mother instead of on the cheating scandal that has rocked her family during the last week.

“Forget about everything else. Just focus in her. That is your only “TRUE Love,” one person wrote while another commented. “At least you have that Angel out of a terrible situation who will never hurt you the way Tristan has. She is so beautiful and will love you unconditionally!”

On Saturday, Khloe’s tweets were much calmer than the ones she’d posted immediately after Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. She explained that this second scandal was more hurtful because it involved a woman that she knew.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Despite her apparent change of heart, several Twitter users claimed that she had shifted blame from Jordyn to Tristan because people started siding with the 21-year-old former Kardashian insider instead of Khloe. Some even demanded an apology from Khloe on Jordyn’s behalf. Others have also been pointing out the purported hypocrisy of her harshness towards Jordyn because Tristan’s former girlfriend was pregnant when Khloe started dating him and there are rumors that they were still together at the time. As Capital Xtra reports, Khloe has said that those rumors are untrue. She insists that Tristan and his ex were no longer together when they started dating.

In a subsequent tweet, Khloe stated that she intends to focus on raising her daughter and being grateful for the good things that are still in her life.