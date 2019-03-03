Danielle Staub Of ‘RHONJ’ Postpones Her Latest Wedding After Daughters Object

Staub and her ex-husband divorced nine days ago.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Danielle Staub says that her plans to marry her current fiance on Monday have been put on hold because her daughters have objections. It’s unclear why her adult daughters, Jillian and Christine, object, but it could have something to do with the fact that she has only been divorced for nine days.

TMZ says that Staub and her fiance, Oliver Maier, were spotted at the Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry store in New York City where she said that her Monday wedding has been postponed for now. The RHONJ cast member would only say that her daughters are “pushing back” against their mother tying the knot for the fourth time on Monday. Staub boasts that she has been engaged 21 times.

Staub says the wedding rings from Van Cleef & Arpels will be ready for the Monday event, whether it happens then or not. When asked if she’s having second thoughts about marrying Maier, she says no way, that he’s the one.

But Marty Caffrey, Staub’s newly minted ex-husband, says he thinks this quickie marriage is less about true love and more about money. Caffrey says that part of their divorce agreement requires the cast member to buy their $2 million house.

Get to know @daniellestaub's future husband, Oliver Maier, also known as the Duke of Provence. #RHONJhttps://t.co/eReEBfQzZk — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 2, 2019

In an exclusive report, Dave Quinn of People Magazine shared that Staub met Maier in October through a mutual friend that the French and German businessman, the managing director of Speyside Equity, was dating at the time.

In an interview, Maier told Quinn that his family owns “15 vineyards in the South of France as well as two castles” and said that he is “considered the Duke of Provence,” which will make Staub a duchess after they tie the knot.

The couple had planned to be wed on Monday by the Justice of the Peace in New York City, with friend and castmember Teresa Giudice in attendance, but it looks like those plans are at least temporarily on hold.

Staub explained that she is looking forward to moving out of New Jersey and splitting her time between New York and France.

“Most likely we’ll be spending a lot of time in France. We’ll be going to castles and all that, and living in Paris for a certain amount of months out of the year.”

Staub’s plan is to still purchase the $2 million home in the Garden State for her daughters, ages 20 and 25, to make their home base.