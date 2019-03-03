‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Shares His Feelings On Front-Runner Cassie Randolph’s Other Show, ‘Young Once’

Cassie Randolph is headed to Portugal with Colton Underwood for the overnight dates in Episode 9 of ABC’s The Bachelor 2019 season. There has been a fair amount of buzz among fans about another reality television show Randolph did just before filming The Bachelor, and now Colton is sharing his thoughts about the situation.

As The Inquisitr has shared, last fall, Cassie filmed a second season of an online show called Young Once. The first and second seasons followed Randolph, her ex-boyfriend, and a small group of others as they navigated their way through and beyond attending college at the conservative Biola University.

While Cassie and her ex dated off-and-on for several years, they were not together romantically while filming the second season of Young Once. However, it does appear that sorting through the state of their relationship, and whether to pursue a romance again, was a significant focus of the new episodes.

Just a couple of weeks after filming Young Once, Randolph headed off to film The Bachelor. Considering the heavy focus on whether some of Underwood’s ladies were participating for the right reasons, with Randolph being one lady specifically mentioned, the idea that she’d just been filming a different show with her ex-boyfriend, immediately before this one, has raised some eyebrows.

Until now, Colton hadn’t said anything about the other show. The Inquisitr detailed that Cassie did take to her Instagram a while back to try to dismiss any questions about her intentions, and her ex-boyfriend shared his thoughts via his Instagram page too.

Us Weekly talked with Underwood about this situation and he seemingly thinks it’s no big deal.

“I haven’t watched that show, so I can’t really speak on it. I didn’t know Cassie while she was filming that show. I mean, good for them if that was her relationship and she made the choice to go pursue another relationship and to come onto The Bachelor. I can only speak for my experiences and going on and stepping foot onto this franchise is one of the best things that I’ve ever done.”

Of course, Colton knows a thing or two about hopping from one reality television show to another. He’s now done three shows back-to-back in a year, although they are all within The Bachelor franchise. Viewers first met him on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, and he did Bachelor in Paradise over the summer as well.

If Cassie is Colton’s pick at the end of this Bachelor season, it doesn’t sound as if her participation in the second season of Young Once has been an issue in their relationship. Spoilers suggest that this pairing is definitely one to keep an eye on, and viewers will learn how the rest of Underwood’s season plays out in the next couple of weeks.