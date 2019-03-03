Former Obama Administration Official Compares Trump To Hitler

Former Obama administration official and CNN national security analyst, Samantha Vinograd, on Saturday compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, Newsweek reports.

Vinograd’s comments were in reference to parts of President Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). During the two hour-long speech, Trump argued that American conservatives are “on the front lines” and “protecting” the interests of the country and its “values,” and “reclaiming our nation’s priceless heritage.”

According to Vinograd, Trump sounded like Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler.

“His statements make me sick, on a personal level, preserving our heritage, reclaiming our heritage, that sounds a lot like a certain leader that killed members of my family and about six million other Jews in the 1940s.”

The former Obama administration official also suggested that Trump is working for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. According to Vinograd, during his speech Trump was discrediting and attacking American government institutions, spreading misinformation, and therefore sowing discord and helping Vladimir Putin. This, according to Vinograd, made “Russia’s job” easier.

“He denigrated our institutions, the Department of Justice and U.S. Congress, he spread misinformation and conspiracy theories,” she said.

“By the way, this whole CPAC speech, how many pieces, parts of President Putin’s to-do list was President Trump trying to accomplish today?” Vinograd asked.

Trump’s fiery CPAC speech was deemed controversial by many. While delivering it, according to Vox, Trump went off script, cursed, ranted, and made fun of a slew of his opponents.

Described as “bizarre,” the speech targeted former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the Democratic Party, former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, immigrants, and a slew of the president’s critics.

Trump mocked Sessions’ southern accent and his decision to recuse himself from overseeing Robert Mueller’s investigation, discussed his 2016 presidential inauguration crowd size, insulted non-native born Congresspeople, announced a new executive order aimed at college campuses, discussed his recent trip to Iraq, and talked about the ongoing immigration “crisis.”

CNN Analyst Compares Trump’s CPAC Speech To Hitler https://t.co/XqyezY10IF pic.twitter.com/2fbAKt2SNJ — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2019

While discussing immigration, Trump said that mothers of immigrant women are sending their daughters with “massive amounts of birth control” because they know they will be “raped” by human traffickers on the way to the United States.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump also insulted Democrat Mazie Hirono calling her a “crazy female senator.” The president attacked the Hawaii Democrat over comments she had made about men — Republican men, in particular — during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, and mocked her support for the Green New Deal.

Trump ridiculed the progressive plan as a whole, alleging that Hirono supports it even though she “doesn’t know” what it is about and how it will affect her state.