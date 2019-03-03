Busty British Model Demi Rose Spills Out Of Her Latex Bikini, Shows Off Major Cleavage & Curvy Thighs

British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby has developed a strong reputation, one which reverberates the world over, for her natural beauty and her enviable assets. The gorgeous Instagram model has already attracted an enormous pool of devotees numbering nearly 9 million on the popular social media platform, many of whom scrutinize every share offered up by the brunette beauty with great interest — if the comments most frequently made to her sexy snapshots are any indication.

In this particular image, Demi Rose can be seen striking an altogether sultry pose from beneath a striped canopy. Wearing a latex look bikini — one which is presented in a lush royal purple — the British beauty shows her viewers that she has total confidence in her body. The two-piece swimsuit leaves very little to the imagination, baring her bountiful cleavage as well as her toned midriff, while the high-cut bikini bottoms serve to showcase her curvy thighs and slender legs. Her platinum-tinged tresses were styled straight, and fell in long locks about her neck and shoulders.

Demi accessorized her sun-shaded look with a large white visor, long mascara-kissed eyelashes, a nude lip, and a fold-out fan in a deeper purple hue. A silken kimono with an elaborate floral print is cast off of her right shoulder, hanging artfully to accentuate her hourglass silhouette. She is backgrounded by thick foliage and a pair of reclining chairs.

If the geotag attached to the post is to be believed, Demi Rose Mawby took this sexy snapshot from Sri Panwa Phuket, a luxury pool villa at Panwa Beach, Thailand. In the attendant caption, she gave a brief shout-out to her photographer, Danny Desantos, and appeared to make reference to lyrics from dance artist Gorgon City — particularly their song “Motorola.”

Despite the somewhat cryptic caption, her fans and followers seemed mightily impressed by the provocative ensemble, lavishing over 65,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments on Demi’s post in less than an hour of it having been posted. In the comments section, one user wrote, “You look really beautiful and lovely.” A second Instagram fan quipped, “Goodness. Mighty beautiful,” trailed by a heart emoji, a flame emoji, and a tangerine emoji.

Demi Rose has made headlines most recently, per The Daily Express, for putting on quite the display at the 2019 BRIT Awards. Clad in a “stunning strapless dress,” the social media influencer clearly made an indelible impression on the audience in attendance for the gala event.