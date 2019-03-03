American Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Her World-Famous Booty At The Beach In Skin-Tight Yoga Pants

American model and fitness guru Jen Selter is absolutely no stranger to showing off her fit body and iconic physique on social media, frequently taking to popular platform Instagram to do so. Having risen to relative fame at a young age — Jen is only 25-years-old — she has already cultivated a sizable fan base on the picture and video sharing service, having accrued over 12 million unique followers.

In her most recent share, the brunette bombshell can be seen striking a cheeky, yet sexy pose on a rock beach. Gentle waves stretch off beyond the shoals to meet the blue sky and light cloud cover at the horizon. Her signature chestnut tresses are styled in loose, beachy waves, which tumble breezily down her back.

Wearing a pair of gray yoga pants, which hug every bit of her curvaceous yet slender body — a fashion choice which leaves very little to the imagination — Jen’s choice only accentuated her feminine silhouette. Her extremely muscular legs, thighs, and derriere are the obvious focal point of the snapshot, and are spared no detail. Baring her toned midriff and donning a tight crop top on her upper torso, the fitness model shot a beaming smile over her left shoulder.

Jen accessorized her casual-chic ensemble with a pair of brown aviator sunglasses, a pretty pink lip, and a pair of pink Nike sneakers — the latter covered in fine granules of sand.

In the caption attached to the beach-side snap, Jen Selter gave a shout-out for her personal fitness program, encouraging those interested to check out her Instagram bio. It appears that her most serious devotees definitely appreciated the sultry picture; whether or not they planned to buy into her athletic regimen promoted in the post.

Over 76,000 users had awarded the American fitness model a like in response to her provocative pose, while nearly 700 of those took the time to write a personal note in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Nice booty,” trailed by a peach emoji, an okay emoji, and a heart eyed emoji. A second admirer — and apparent customer — quipped, “I signed up for the challenge so excited.”

Jen Selter has made headlines most recently for showing off her fabulous beach body in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. As TMZ details, the raven-locked hottie spent some time there in early February, when she went on vacation with her mother and sister.

No matter where Jen finds herself, her fans are not far behind. They love to see her showcase her signature figure, and simply cannot wait to see what she will share with them next.