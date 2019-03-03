Kylie Jenner Is ‘Devastated’ And ‘Had A Rough Week’ Amid Jordyn Woods Scandal

Kylie is said to be torn after reports that her best friend hooked up with her sister's boyfriend.

Kylie Jenner is understandably not doing well after reports her best friend hooked up with her sister’s boyfriend, People is reporting. Jordyn Woods, who was considered a part of the Kardashian/Jenner family and was even living with Kylie for a time, has been accused of getting intimate with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s baby. Needless to say, Kylie is said to feel torn over the situation. If that weren’t enough, this latest cheating scandal has caused Kylie to have her own doubts about her boyfriend and the father of her child, Travis Scott.

“Kylie had a rough week,” said a source.

“She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like.”

Travis abruptly canceled his concert in Buffalo, New York due to “illness,” but rumor has it that the rapper is staying in Los Angeles to placate Kylie after she accused him of cheating. A representative for Travis, however, denies this rumor and says Travis has never stepped out on the mother of his child. A representative for Kylie refused to comment on the situation.

“Travis says he didn’t cheat,” a source shared.

“Kylie was upset at first but seems better. She isn’t breaking up with him.”

Khloé Kardashian Slams Jordyn Woods: 'You ARE the Reason My Family Broke Up' https://t.co/mnirWclxQ4 — People (@people) March 1, 2019

Kylie’s relationship with her best friend Jordyn, however, still hangs in the balance. Jordyn recently appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk to clear the air and clarify the situation. Jordyn admits that she and Tristan, Khloe’s boyfriend, were flirtatious and that Tristan gave her a ” no tongue” kiss at the end of the night. She denies sleeping with him, however, and insists she’s not the reason for Khloe and Tristan’s eventual split. Jordyn does own up to the fact that she initially lied to Khloe, however, stating that she didn’t want to “hurt her heart.” Khloe found out about the kiss anyway and began blasting Jordyn on social media. Now, Kylie is caught in the middle between her best friend and her sister.

Kylie and Jordyn became best friends all the way back in high school, and Jordyn accompanied Kylie on seemingly all of her travels. The two were so dedicated to each other that they got “married” during a commitment ceremony in Peru, which was documented for the reality television show Life With Kylie. Time will tell if Kylie and Jordyn repair their relationship — and if Jordyn can make nice with the rest of Kylie’s family.