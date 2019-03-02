YouTube Kids Alternatives To Consider Amid ‘The Momo Challenge’ Scare

Mixed information is currently swirling the internet regarding whether the Momo Challenge is something parents should be concerned about.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, YouTube has responded to concerns of the scary viral trend by affirming that they are demonetizing any videos that contain information regarding the challenge. The streaming video platform clarified this includes videos mentioning the challenge in any regard, even if it is just to inform or raise awareness.

In a separate piece – also reported by The Inquisitr– YouTube recently denied there are any videos on their platform containing the Momo Challenge that everyone is so afraid of.

“Contrary to press reports, we’ve not received any recent evidence of videos showing or promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube,” a spokesperson of the website confirmed. The spokesperson went on to explain the platform would remove any videos encouraging acts of self-harm as it is a violation of their policies.

While many news outlets are now reporting the latest spread of the Momo Challenge was nothing more than a viral hoax, many still have concerns with whether YouTube Kids is a safe application for children. A writer at The Guardian, for example, still believes parents should be afraid of the application itself.

Fortunately, YouTube Kids isn’t the only kid-safe video streaming application available for parents looking to provide their children with a little entertainment on their tablets. There are several alternatives parents can turn to if they are hoping to steer clear of YouTube Kids for a while.

Jellies

In a search for YouTube Kids alternatives, Jellies is one of the first applications that pops up both on Google and in the App or Play Store. This application is essentially the same thing as YouTube Kids only a safer option. It contains videos from YouTube that have been heavily screened by editors at Jellies before being added into their content library. When you download the application, parents have the opportunity to customize what videos are and are not added to their child’s streaming library.

Jellies is the only app that puts you in control with “Parents Mode.” Parents Mode lets you select fun topics for your children by recommended age categories to help you decide what's appropriate for your child: https://t.co/lUjT0s7vPJ #digitalparenting #onlinesafety pic.twitter.com/gwZArG2NFB — Jellies (@jelliesapp) February 24, 2019

The biggest downside to this alternative is that it is not free. Parents will have to commit to a small monthly membership following a 30-day free trial. The application also boasts of never exposing children to any form of advertisements while they are using Jellies.

PBS Kids

PBS Kids is a network that has been around for a very long time. It is home to a lot of popular shows that your child may already be browsing on YouTube Kids anyway including Daniel The Tiger, Super Why, and Arthur.

The PBS Kids app is completely free and available on most operating systems.

Has your family tried the free PBS KIDS video app? It’s a safe, ad-free way to watch your favorite shows and stream the 24/7 PBS KIDS! https://t.co/gI6MgO4tEK pic.twitter.com/Mmf5Gg7DPd — PBS KIDS (@PBSKIDS) February 28, 2019

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is not a free service. If you are an Amazon Prime member, however, it only costs another $3 a month to add this service to your existing membership. The application brags about “endless fun for children” and “peace of mind for parents.”

The application offers kid-friendly video clips, episodes, games, and books that children can download at no additional cost. This happy alternative also boasts of being free of any form of advertisement. Like Jellies, you also get to enjoy a free month trial before committing to the purchase.

Netflix

Netflix is a monthly subscription application that most people are already paying for. If you have a Netflix account, you can just set up a kid’s profile for your child and add it to their tablet. Netflix offers impressive parental control options, so you can have peace of mind knowing your child can only access age-appropriate content.

Tablet Parental Controls

In addition to booting YouTube Kids for a safer alternative, parents can also take advantage of parental control options that can be found in the settings section of most tablets. Parent controls can offer the option to set certain limits on tablets including only exposing your child to age-appropriate content.

Typically, you even have the option of adding the requirement of a password or pin number before new applications can be installed to prevent your child from re-installing anything you decide you want to remove.

Here are some excellent alternatives to Kids YouTube. pic.twitter.com/SwGKs79Noh — Bridget Adams (@bcadamsworld) March 1, 2019

While YouTube is now insisting the Momo Challenge is not a threat on their platform, there are tons of safe alternatives for those who just don’t feel comfortable letting their children use YouTube Kids anymore.