Trump Insults Democrat Mazie Hirono, Calls Her ‘Crazy Female Senator’

During a fiery speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, President Donald Trump insulted Democrat Mazie Hirono calling her a “crazy female senator,” The Hill reports.

Trump attacked the Hawaii Democrat over her support for the Green New Deal, and comments she had made about men during the Kavanaugh hearings.

“The crazy female senator from the state of Ohio,” Trump said, before correcting himself and realizing that Hirono is actually from Hawaii.

“She’s like a crazed person. What she said about men is so bad.”

During the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, Hirono suggested that American men “shut up and step up,” referring to the way the Republican Party was handling the sexual assault allegations against Trump’s then-Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh.

“Guess who is perpetrating all of these kinds of actions? It’s the men in this country. I just want to say to the men in this country: Just shut up and step up. Do the right thing, for a change,” Hirono said at the time.

Judge Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, but he was confirmed to the Supreme Court nonetheless. As CNBC reported, the judge was confirmed to the Supreme Court in a 50-48 vote.

Trump also insulted Hirono for supporting the Green New Deal, a progressive initiative meant to combat climate change. The president mocked the Hawaii senator, claiming that she had said that she supports the policy, even though she “doesn’t know” how people will get to Hawaii if it is implemented.

“I don’t get it,” Trump exclaimed.

What the president was referring to were parts of the Green New Deal pertaining to transportation. As reported by CNET, the progressive policy suggests robust investments in in high-speed rail networks in order to reduce environment-damaging greenhouse emissions.

The controversy and confusion about this part of the Democratic plan stems from a FAQ sent out by New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office. The FAQ, which has since been taken down, advocates for building a “high-speed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary.”

The Green New Deal itself does not actually suggest eliminating air travel, but the poorly-written and error-ridden FAQ does. The Green New Deal proposal itself suggests “overhauling transportation systems in the United States to remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.”

According to CNET, expanding the high-speed rail network would actually pay off and help combat climate change. The progressive set of programs has been embraced and endorsed by virtually all Democratic presidential candidates. President Donald Trump, however, is a known climate science denier.