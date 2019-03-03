Nick Young Blasts Jordyn Woods After Her Viral ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

Like many other celebrities, Nick Young has something to say about the love triangle between Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods. Although the drama began to dwindle over the last couple of days, Jordyn Woods sparked a heated firestorm with her recent appearance on Red Table Talk.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Jordyn Woods decided to share her side of the story during an interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith. While it’s no secret that Tristan Thompson reportedly admitted to Khloe that something happened between him and Jordyn, the 21-year-old is telling a completely different story.

During the intimate discussion on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Jordyn recalled the night she went to the party at Tristan’s California home. While she did admit she shouldn’t have even gone, she insists things didn’t happen as Tristan initially claimed.

“I’m not thinking, I shouldn’t be here…and that’s my first step where I went wrong. And how I would feel, if someone close to me is hanging out at my ex’s house or the father of my child, I wouldn’t, I didn’t, think about that. That’s the first part of the problem. The first step is, I should have gone home after the party.”

Jordyn went on to admit that Tristan did kiss her but she claims it didn’t happen the way it’s being portrayed in the media. However, she doesn’t blame Tristan for what happened. She actually took responsibility for ending up in such a compromising situation.

In response to the perplexing interview, Nick Young took to Twitter with a scathing message to Jordyn. In a nutshell, he thinks she should refrain from ever speaking about the situation again and allow it to blow over. “Dumbest s**t I ever seen. To sit there and say a kiss just came out of nowhere is weak,” Nick tweeted.

“Don’t even do a red table talk just don’t say nothing and let it blow over. Everybody mess up in life damn!!”

The latest news follows a massive news cycle about Jordyn and Tristan’s alleged hookup. Although Jordyn has publicly denied any involvement with Tristan, multiple media outlets claim she was seen sitting on his lap and, to make matters worse, it has been reported that Jordyn didn’t leave the house until the next morning.

The timeline has led many people to believe more happened than what she claims. As a result of everything that’s happened, Jordyn has faced harsh criticism and ultimately lost her best friend, Kylie Jenner.