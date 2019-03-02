Instagram Model Gabby Epstein Goes Braless & Underwear-Free In Skimpy Cutaway Dress

Gabby Epstein has managed to attract a legion of Instagram followers, partly thanks to the sizzling photos she often shares. Keeping with tradition, the 24-year-old model took to the popular social media platform on Friday to share a sultry snapshot of herself wearing a dress that just about reveals everything.

In the snap in question, the Instagram star is rocking a nude dress featuring a cutout in the midsection, exposing her incredibly toned abs and a lot of underboob as well. The dress, which is courtesy of Pretty Little Thing according to the tag on the post, consists of a straight-cut, bandeau-style top that connects to two long sleeves while leaving Epstein’s shoulders visible. The top attaches to the skirt part through an interesting side strap, while the bottom is longer on the right side and ties at her left hip, showing that the model is not wearing any underwear underneath her dress.

Epstein’s blonde hair is in a slight side part and pulled back in a side ponytail that falls over her right shoulder and onto her chest. She accessorized her look with gold jewelry, more specifically large hoop earrings, a few thin necklaces and rings on her fingers. She is wearing a cherry-colored lipstick as she smiles for the camera in the first photo.

She shared a series of three snaps, all featuring her in the same outfit and location, but in slightly different positions. She has her side to the camera in the second photo, giving the onlooker a different perspective of her dress and body, while the third is very similar to the first, with the exception that she is looking downward.

The post, which Epstein shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 100,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments within a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Instagram model took to the comments section to compliment her dress and overall look, as well as to share their admiration for her flawless physique.

“That’s really magnificent. you are an Angel!!” one fan noted.

“That dress though!” another one chimed in.

While Epstein has a degree in biomedicine, she currently devotes her time exclusively to modeling, as The Daily Mail previously pointed out. However, Epstein has said that she doesn’t plan on being an influencer forever, a job title she dislikes, according to News.com.au.

“No one knows how long this [social media] will be around,” she said.