‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Micheal Mealor Reveals What He Never In A Million Years Thought Would Happen

Many fans of The Young and the Restless know actor Michael Mealor as their favorite young businessman Kyle Abbott of Genoa City, and today, he revealed what he never thought would happen in a million years.

Mealor was born on February 29, a day that only comes around once every four years — on non-leap years, he celebrates on March 1. He took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the big day.

“Never in a million years did I dream to have so many people wishing me a Happy Birthday. I don’t even know what to say. I don’t deserve it! I have so much love for each and everyone of you. Thank you thank you thank you! My heart is full because of you! #leapyear.”

It’s always a bit tough to know how to celebrate or wish happy birthdays to those born on February 29, and yesterday, the soap wished the actor happy birthday a day before the big weekend of celebrations began.

Fans were quick to jump in and wish the actor happy birthday. Mealor has become quite a fan favorite since he took over the role of Kyle last March.

“You have brought us such happiness seeing this handsome young man every weekday in our homes. The Abbots have always been one of the main families in GC, and you have joined the elite Actors who have played the Abbots for years and have fitted in like a soft leather glove!” one user commented.

Last year, the actor told Soap Opera Digest how birthdays worked while he was growing up. Mealor said that his mother always celebrated his birth on February 28, while his dad marked it on March 1 during non-leap years, which meant he ended up with two beautiful celebrations, which most kids would not be opposed to.

The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers reveal that Mealor’s character Kyle decides to do whatever it takes to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life. She lies in a hospital bed in a coma after an attack left her unconscious. Nate (Brooks Darnell) revealed that Lola needs a liver transplant to live, and although Kyle is not a match, his ex-girlfriend, Summer (Hunter King), is. Lola’s life could be saved as long as Summer agrees to be a living donor.

Summer has made no secret that she wants Kyle back, and he is willing to do anything to save the love of his life’s life — including marrying Summer.

The good news for Mealor is that his real life is nothing like the life of the character he portrays.