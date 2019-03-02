An ‘Elixir Of Immortality’ Has Been Recovered From A 2,000-Year-Old Bronze Pot Found In A Central China Tomb

Archaeologists have unearthed 3.5 liters of a liquid from a Western Han Dynasty tomb in China that was believed to be a magical elixir of life.

Archaeologists have just made a very important discovery in central China’s Henan Province after discovering an “elixir of immortality” that was strategically hidden within a 2,000-year-old bronze pot buried in an ancient tomb.

According to Xinhua, the magical elixir was found in a tomb from the Western Han Dynasty that dates back to between 202 B.C. to 8 A.D., and the elixir was immediately recognized as being the famous drink that is discussed in Taoist literature.

The search for an elixir of life, or immortality, has been an ongoing obsession in China. In fact, the country’s first emperor, Qin Shihuang, who was the creator of the world-famous Terracotta Army, was so certain that there was a magical elixir that could prolong long indefinitely that he spent his entire life sending people out on journeys all over the world to find this drink, as The Inquisitr has reported.

Many of these journeys were written about and preserved on flat pieces of wood that were held together by string, some of which were first found in 2002, resting inside the bottom of a deep well. In total, 36,000 pieces of wood have now been recovered which document Shihuang’s lifelong quest for an elixir of life, which ultimately failed after he died in 210 B.C.

However, the tomb of a noble family from the city of Luoyang in China must have felt that they had finally discovered an elixir of immortality after burying 3.5 liters of liquid in their family tomb, which was unearthed last October.

When this elixir was first lifted out of the tomb in China, archaeologists thought that the liquid was alcohol due to its very strong scent. However, after an analysis was conducted of the drink, it was later found to consist of potassium nitrate and alunite, which are the two most important ingredients for this drink according to Taoist texts.

As Shi Jiazhen, head of the Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology in Luoyang, explained, while many have tried in vain to prolong their life through an elixir of life, the discovery inside of this tomb marks the first time that such a liquid has ever been discovered in China.

“It is the first time that mythical ‘immortality medicines’ have been found in China. The liquid is of significant value for the study of ancient Chinese thoughts on achieving immortality and the evolution of Chinese civilization.”

Besides the elixir of immortality, archaeologists also recovered bronze artifacts, jadeware, and clay pots inside of the Chinese tomb.