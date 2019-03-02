‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Believes Tony Stark Will Be Sacrificed For The Soul Stone

Warning: this article includes spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is less than two months away, and with each passing day, more and more fan theories are taking the internet by storm. Many theories revolve around time travel, the Quantum Realm, Captain Marvel’s involvement and the fate of Iron Man and Captain America. This particular new theory, found on Reddit, concerns the latter. In Avengers: Infinity War, many fans believed Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) or Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) were going to bite the bullet, and moviegoers were shocked when both men were still standing at the conclusion.

Now, fans are convinced we’ll definitely lose one of the superheroes by the time Endgame is over. A new theory from Redditor CaptainCayden2077 is suggesting that a bulk of the heroes will travel back in time to gather all of the Infinity Stones before Thanos (Josh Brolin) can collect them himself. In the new theory, when it comes time to collect the Soul Stone on Vormir, Tony will sacrifice himself for the team.

Fans will remember that in order to obtain the Soul Stone, one must sacrifice what they love most. Thanos did just that when he tossed his adopted daughter Gamora (Zoe Saldana) off the cliff in Infinity War, delivering one of the most gut-wrenching deaths in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Will #TonyStark have to make the ultimate sacrifice in #AvengersEndgame?https://t.co/QhH1dg1GiK — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) March 2, 2019

The Redditor believes moviegoers and the rest of the superheroes at first will be led to believe that Steve will sacrifice himself before Tony steps up to the plate. According to the theory, Steve loves Tony more than anything, even more than Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Tony, on the other hand, loves Pepper Potts the most (Gwyneth Paltrow), meaning he would have to sacrifice her to obtain the Soul Stone. Therefore, Tony’s best solution is to have Steve sacrifice him so the group can obtain the stone and ultimately defeat Thanos.

Steve and Tony’s relationship has been combative since the beginning, to say the least, but there has always been some unspoken bond between the two men. They have not seen one another since the events of Captain America: Civil War and never shared screen time in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Tony Stark will unite all six Infinity Stones and die, says Avengers Endgame theoryhttps://t.co/LguUONg1Uj pic.twitter.com/zCqDhqtLey — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) December 24, 2018

The post is one of the most upvoted on Reddit when it comes to Endgame theories, currently boasting 653 upvotes in less than two days.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, and several other actors and actresses who have appeared in other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.