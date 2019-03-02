WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Thinks Becky Lynch’s Tweet Legitimately Angered Ronda Rousey

The on-camera feud is actually taking a realistic turn.

The feud between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch took an incredibly ugly turn this week as the two WWE superstars brought it to social media. It’s true that a lot of feuds end up on Twitter now, but this one not only went off-script, as reported by The Inquisitr, but it got really personal. It actually went to a level where Rousey called Lynch by her real name and referenced the “script,” which has Bully Ray thinking Lynch may have hit a soft spot.

Everything started on Monday Night Raw when Lynch came out of the crowd to attack Rousey and ended up being arrested. She later posted her storyline mugshot on Twitter and Rousey immediately responded and called them “fake prison photos.”

The two traded jabs at one another and it even involved Lynch bringing up Rousey’s husband and referring to him as a “d*ck.” From there, Rousey went off on Lynch with one more tweet in the argument before things faded out.

“Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living sh*t out of you the next time I see you.”

The strong language and “script” comment apparently didn’t sit well with WWE management and they weren’t too happy about it all. Bully Ray recently spoke about the Raw incident and the Twitter battle on Busted Open Radio, and this Twitter clip suggests he believes that Rousey was truly angered by Lynch’s comments.

WWE

Bully Ray said that Lynch’s experience in professional wrestling helped her keep her comments censored and at a certain limit. Rousey hasn’t been in the business as long after coming from the world of MMA and she has less experience in these kinds of situations.

While he’s not holding that against Rousey, he does believe that Lynch’s comments may have actually triggered the current Raw Women’s Champion.

“I think Ronda got so p*ssed off that Becky put the picture of her husband up there, that she threw everything out the window. Start using the word…start using her real name…basically, everybody is reading this and going, ‘Oh my God, is this real?”

Bully again asked host Dave LaGreca if this whole feud and the anger was real. Dave responded that he didn’t know, and Bully Ray said, “Exactly, and that’s the beauty of it.”

"[We don't know] if it's real…and that's the beauty of it"@bullyray5150 on why @RondaRousey made this personal with @BeckyLynchWWE on social media…and why it's not bad for the business. pic.twitter.com/jWudfGbG3i — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 1, 2019

Many fans believe that the feud between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been built up to be one of the hottest things in all of wrestling right now. Adding Charlotte Flair to the mix may have been a way to further along the storyline, but some fans are wondering if the move was even necessary. No matter what, WWE has a seriously great thing on its hands right now and the payoff at WrestleMania 35 should be huge.