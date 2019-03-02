‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Refuses Phyllis’s Attempt To Reconcile

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Phyllis is ready to get back together with Nick since now that she’s given her testimony in the J.T. murder trial. However, Nick has other thoughts on the matter.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) made a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell) and last week she testified against Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) murder trial. Shortly before her testimony, Nick (Joshua Morrow) dumped Phyllis for being disloyal to his family. Nick felt that Phyllis should’ve stuck by her co-conspirators instead of making a deal to save her own backside. Phyllis swore up and down that she would help protect them too with her testimony, but The Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers reveal that Christine twists Phyllis’s words, and things did not go precisely how she’d planned.

Even so, Phyllis believes she did her best to shed light on the fact that the situation was self-defense instead of murder. Soap Opera Digest spoilers pictures show that Phyllis turns up at Nick’s place, and he assumes she stopped by to pick up the rest of her things, and he is ready to give them to her as quickly as possible. However, Phyllis has other ideas.

Today on #YR, Billy confronts Phyllis and Jack reaches a turning point in his relationship with Kerry. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/jyMDSAj98O pic.twitter.com/ddDjPcnqN7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 25, 2019

Phyllis thinks she and Nick should talk. Phyllis blames everything on Christine, but Nick blames everything on Phyllis’s lack of a soul. Although it took him a few months, it looks like Nick has fallen off of the Phyllis wagon for good. They got together on a rebound, and at first, it was just for fun. Things got a bit more serious when Nick moved Phyllis into his house, but now all that is over. Nick’s tossed Phyllis out on her backside, and he’s not even willing to discuss a reconciliation.

Their daughter Summer (Hunter King) also lives at Nick’s, but it’s unlikely she’ll be able to get her dad to see reason and let her mom live there after what has happened with Phyllis testifying against the other women in his life. For now, Phyllis is left homeless, and she does not have a partner in crime. However, she still has her seat as CEO of Jabot, so that’s something, but both Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) have teamed up to attempt to take that away from Phyllis too. This means she may be left at rock bottom soon, with absolutely nothing but her freedom and her daughter Summer.