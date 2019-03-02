‘Indict Jared Kushner, Get This Crime Family Out Of The White House!’ ‘NYT’ Bestselling Author Demands

Bestselling political author Sarah Kendzior in a Saturday interview that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump must be indicted immediately.

On Thursday, a blockbuster New York Times report revealed that Donald Trump “ordered” security officials to award a top-secret security clearance to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, even though intelligence officials and White House lawyers expressed serious concerns over Kushner’s possible security risks.

The revelation led bestselling author Sarah Kendzior on Saturday to demand, in an MSNBC interview posted to Twitter, that federal prosecutors “get this crime family out of the White House!”

Despite the concerns over his qualifications to receive the clearance reportedly ordered by Trump, Kushner has requested more secret intelligence information than any other White House official, The Washington Post reported.

Among other concerns, Kushner has an extremely close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman who, as The Inquisitr has reported, is believed by United States intelligence to be behind the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Kushner was in Riyadh earlier this week meeting with bin Salman to discuss “increasing cooperation” with the U.S., Reuters reported.

Shortly after Kushner’s departure from Saudi Arabia, bin Salman’s government announced on Saturday that several women’s rights activists, including Loujain al-Hathlou, who became known for protesting the country’s previous driving ban for women, would be put on trial after being held in custody for the past year, NBC News reported. The women had been sexually assaulted and tortured in prison, according to Human Rights Watch.

During the transition period after the 2016 presidential election, Kushner attempted to create a secret line of communication with the Russian government that would be concealed from U.S. intelligence, The New York Times reported.

Brother of Saudi women's rights activist who has been tortured and sexually harassed in detention fears her treatment is worsening: Loujain al-Hathloul. https://t.co/WS6ERA0k9y pic.twitter.com/ljPOA1Lbj5 — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 23, 2019

During an interview on MSNBC Saturday morning, Kendzior, who is a leading political reporter and academic and a New York Times bestselling author, said that granting the top-secret security clearance to Kushner “affects the security of the entire world.”

Noting that not only Donald Trump but his daughter Ivanka had repeatedly lied about Trump’s order to give Kushner the clearance — as The Independent reported — Kendzior said that both Ivanka Trump and husband Kushner pose threats to U.S. national security.

“This is like the 12th time I’ve been on your show talking about Jared Kushner,” Kendzior told MSNBC host Joy Reid, as quoted by Mediaite. “The fact (is) that he lied on his clearance forms, that he’s done illicit dealings, that he’s giving away state secrets and that he’s a massive national security risk. And so is Ivanka Trump.”

Kendzior continued, saying that the problem of Kushner and Trump “needs to be handled” immediately.

“They need to indict Jared Kushner, indict Ivanka Trump, and get this crime family out of the White House!” she said.

In applying for his security clearance, Kushner has been forced to revise his application at least four times, due to more than 100 supposed errors and omissions of required information, according to CNN. Charles Phalen, the director of the National Background Investigations Bureau, told a congressional committee recently that he had “never seen” as many required corrections to a security clearance form as he had seen in Kushner’s case.

