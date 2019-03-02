‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Victoria’s Shocking Truth

The stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video promises a week filled with bombshells, heartbreak, and terrible memories in Genoa City. Kyle will stop at nothing to get Summer to be Lola’s donor, while Rey makes a shocking confession to Mia. Finally, Michael takes a risky strategy for Nikki and Victoria’s defense, and Victoria must relive some of the worst moments of her life.

Summer (Hunter King) is a match for Lola (Sasha Calle), and according to The Inquisitr, she wants to get all the attention she possibly can from Kyle (Michael Mealor). Because any surgery comes with risks, Summer is understandably scared. However, she also uses the situation to milk a little extra attention out of Kyle. With Lola’s life on the line, Kyle is honestly willing to do anything he can to save it, including giving Summer precisely what she wants — himself. All Kyle wants is for Lola to live, and he offers to go as far as marrying Summer to get her to be Lola’s donor.

Elsewhere, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is forced to reveal the truth of his feelings for Sharon (Sharon Case) to Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Rey must testify in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) murder trial, and during it, the details of his Valentine’s Day evening at Sharon’s house come out. Instead of lying to say that he declared his love for Sharon to trick her into confessing, Rey tells the truth, at least to Mia.

He believes Mia is pregnant with their child, but that doesn’t stop Rey from telling her that he cannot be with her because of his love for Sharon. There’s no way Mia will take this lying down. She’s already attacked Lola thinking she was Abby (Melissa Ordway), so there’s no telling the type of danger Rey’s confession puts Sharon in because of Mia’s out-of-control behavior.

Finally, now that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) knows the whole truth about the night J.T. died, he decides on a shocking course of action. Michael puts domestic violence on trial — he relents and puts a tearful Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on the stand, where she recounts the abuse she experienced at J.T.’s hands in gut-wrenching detail.

While there’s no doubt Christine (Lauralee Bell) hopes to rip Victoria apart for lying, after Victoria’s raw and honest testimony about J.T. backhanding her and abusing her emotionally, Christine may be forced to find another tactic in an effort to put away the Newman women for murder.