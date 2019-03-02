Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out On Cheating Scandal: ‘This Was Tristan’s Fault’

Khloe Kardashian is finally ready to move on from all of the drama surrounding her relationship with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

On Saturday morning, Khloe took to her Twitter account to share messages of heartbreak and hope, telling her over 26 million followers that she has to “move on” from he relationship with Thompson after his latest cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Khloe tweeted.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” Kardashian continued.

“I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added.

After she posted the series of tweets, Khloe Kardashian began to get an outpouring of love from other social media users, who encouraged her to focus on the positive things in her life, and sent her well wishes as she mourns the end of her relationship with Tristan Thompson and begins a brand new chapter in her life.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and videos of the NBA star kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, just hours after the cheating scandal erupted.

However, Khloe decided to stay with Tristan in Cleveland, where he plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers. The reality star had hoped to work through the couple’s issues and keep their family together. However, it as a rocky road.

In late February, reports surfaced that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian yet again, and this time with Jordyn Woods, a close friend to the famous family. A media firestorm erupted which led Jordyn to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s series, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the story.

After the interview, Kardashian took to Twitter to call Woods out, even claiming that she was the reason her family broke apart. However, it seems that Khloe is backtracking on the comments she made out of anger and is now coming to the understanding that Tristan is the person who tore their family apart, and she’s left trying to put the pieces of her life back together.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship drama when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns later this month.