Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Purple Hand’ Sparks Concern From The Public

Medical experts and royal watchers weigh in on the monarch's medical mystery.

The public is expressing concern for the health of Queen Elizabeth, 92, after seeing a large bruise on her left hand in photos with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Queen Rania, and Crown Prince Hussein. While some experts say that the monarch’s bruise could simply be the aftereffect of having blood drawn, others are concerned about an arterial health condition.

Express says that at the beginning of the meeting, the queen was hiding her left behind her back, but after greeting the Jordanians, she relaxed. Dressed to the nines, the monarch posed with her left hand covering her right hand, sparking concern online among the public.

Royal watcher Tracy Edgar tweeted that she loves to see photos of the queen, but added that the latest photos are worrisome.

“I love keeping up with Queen Elizabeth II but I’m concerned. Why does she have such a terrible bruise on her left hand? Did I miss something? But as always, she looks stunning!” she said, as quoted by Express.

Buckingham Palace is refusing to comment about the queen’s hand and her health status, but in the past, they have been reluctant to talk about medical issues and the royal family. Last year, they were coerced into sharing details about the monarch’s cataract procedure after she suddenly started wearing sunglasses daily. Initially, the palace said it was just sunny, but after pressure, they acknowledged that she had a cataract removed in one eye.

According to Express, it truly could be nothing because as people age, their skin becomes thinner and they bruise more easily.

“As people age, their skin gets thinner and they lose some of the fatty layer underneath that protects them from bumps and knocks.”

The outlet also speculated that the bruise could be from an injection, an IV or blood thinning medication to combat a clot. Additionally, royal expert Joe Little was cited as saying Queen Elizabeth’s mother had anemia, which caused her to bruise easily, and often wore whimsical Band-Aids on her hands.

However, others have raised concerns about a medical condition called peripheral cyanosis, says Express, adding that this occurs in older people, and can cause hands or feet to turn bluish purple and often feel cold due to a compromised circulatory system.

The condition can also be caused by reduced levels of oxygen in one’s red blood cells. On the NHS website, experts warn that bruised or discolored hands can have a number of causes.