Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Goes Topless In Steamy Photo On Instagram

Danielle Knudson has never been shy about showing off her insane body on social media. The Canadian lingerie model often takes to her Instagram page to post sizzling-hot snaps from her modeling campaigns, such as the ones she has recently done for famous fashion labels Calvin Klein and Guess.

For instance, many fans will remember the sweltering campaign that she did a few months ago for the sun-care brand Garth Fisher Beauty. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the ravishing model shared a very racy photo on Instagram in September, in which she promoted one of the company’s latest products, Doc Block Sunscreen.

But the 29-year-old stunner shares more than steamy work photos on Instagram. The Calvin Klein lingerie model often uses the popular social media to document her workout routine. In addition, she never forgets to drop the occasional bikini snap, showing off her statuesque figure in a number of sexy seaside photos.

Her latest photo share belonged to the last category, as Danielle treated her 430,000 Instagram followers to a very sultry bikini snapshot. On Saturday afternoon, the Guess model left many of her social media fans hot under the collar by going topless in a paradisal sun-drenched photo.

In the snapshot, Danielle flaunted her bikini body as she sat down on a sandy beach in Miami, with the frothy waves of the ocean swirling in the background. The sun-kissed snap left very little to the imagination and saw the Canadian beauty wear nothing else except a brown bikini and a straw sun hat.

Danielle put all of her assets on full display, showcasing her bare back and long, lean legs. The model gave a torrid look to the camera as she censored her bust with one of her arms, while resting the other one on her raised knee.

As she posed for the provocative profile portrait, Danielle let her long, blonde tresses cascade down her back, while the wide-brim hat protected her piercing eyes from the glare of the sun.

The bare-footed model showed off her sensational figure without inhibitions, flashing a fair bit of sideboob from under her slender arm. In addition, her high-waist bikini accentuated her incredibly flat stomach and svelte waistline, while also drawing attention to her curvaceous hip.

The striking photo played on the model’s natural beauty, as she opted to go sans makeup to highlight her naturally pretty features. Danielle looked effortless as she lay on the beach, seeming more sizzling than the Miami sun. Her fair skin gave off a lovely tanned glow, beautifully complemented by the dark shade of her bikini and the dark brim of her straw hat.

The very seductive photo left many of her fans speechless. Luckily, her Instagram followers were able to express their admiration via an endless string of flattering emojis, ranging from fire emojis to heart emojis of different colors, to kiss and love eyes emojis.

Those who were able to string a few words together piled on the praised for Danielle’s sweltering look.

“Stunningly beautiful,” wrote one person, while another quipped, “Smoking hot!! Running out of adjectives.”