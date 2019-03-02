Buxom ‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Showcases Massive Cleavage In Too-Tight White Sports Bra

Blonde bombshell Lindsey Pelas is perhaps one of the most quickly rising stars on the social media scene, quickly accruing even greater degrees of fame on a daily basis for her impossibly full figure and natural sense of sexuality and raw sex appeal. The busty blonde holds the hearts and minds of her most ardent admirers in the palm of her hand, having already attained nearly 9 million followers on popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

In her most recent share, the former Playboy model adopted a coy pose as she leaned against a wall or door frame. The predominant hue captured within the close-cropped photographic frame is a pure white, a shade replicated not only in the support structure which Pelas leans upon but also in her platinum blonde locks and painted fingernails, and in the bright light pouring through the window behind her.

Front and center in the picture, however, is Pelas’ iconic cleavage — a physical feature which she is widely known for. The title of her personal podcast, Eyes Up Here, is even a playful allusion to this established notion. Barely contained within the confines of a skin-tight sports bra, one which leaves almost nothing to the imagination, her bountiful bust is certainly a focal point of the camera lens.

Lindsey’s makeup game is also on point — perfectly sculpted brows, curled and lengthened lashes, a full face of expertly blended foundation and concealer, and a pretty nude lip combine to produce a glamorous yet sensual look. Her hairstyle is at once casual and classy, a bit of a messy bun juxtaposed against wavy tendrils which fall to frame her face.

The American model offers a bit of a coquettish pout to the photographer, one that is ever so slight, conjuring a bit of confident yet sexy energy into the overall aesthetic.

In the caption of the image, Lindsey Pelas gave a shout-out to her promotional partners. Despite the long-form advertorial text, her fans and followers showered over 80,000 likes and 800-plus comments on the sultry snap.

One Instagram fan wrote, “Amazing so pretty always,” followed by a trail of kiss, rose, okay, and flame emojis. A second admirer waxed poetic, writing, “I would like to ask God for a hundred eyes, because two are few to admire your beauty… beautiful princess.”

Lindsey Pelas always has something new and exciting to share with her fans and followers on social media, and they are always interested to see what new outfit — or new product — she might share with them next.