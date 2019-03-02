Nina Dobrev Showcases A Lot Of High Leg In Just A Robe For Instagram Fans

Nina Dobrev continues to capture the attention of the world with her Instagram.

Nina Dobrev has captured the hearts, imagination, and attention of millions of people around the world with her acting ability. As she works toward her next acting gig on television or film, she continues to keep her fans and followers hooked by posting on social media — her Instagram account, in particular, is very popular. Her latest post quite thought-provoking, while the picture sees Dobrev displaying her toned legs, while only wearing a bathrobe.

While many of us keep trying to grow our Instagram following in hopes of crossing the 1,000 follower mark, that doesn’t seem to be a problem for Nina Dobrev. Her Instagram account is currently sitting at 17.2 million followers, and that number jumps up on a near-daily basis.

From Degrassi High and The Vampire Diaries to her newest sitcom Fam, Dobrev has watched her fanbase grow ever larger with each passing day. She just finished filming a movie called Lucky Day, and another film, Run This Town is in post-production — evidence that the actress keeps very busy.

Fans love keeping up with all that she is doing, and Dobrev is one of many celebrities that enjoys posting on social media. In her latest post, she is sitting on a windowsill in what appears to be nothing more than a robe, while contemplating about the city life outside the window.

Dobrev’s slender legs are pulled up in front of her. She appears to be deep in thought, though she’s kept the caption quite simple. All that is written in the description box is a small emoji of a cloud. It seems that the weather outside is overcast, though there is a slight amount of light above Nina’s head.

If you look at the photo itself, there is much more to think about when you turn your attention to the caption written on the windowsill.

“Only here among the crowds can you find rest nestled up above the park deep in the city…”

As reported by the Daily Mail, Nina Dobrev has spent the last week promoting her new series Fam in New York City. On Friday, she revealed that she’s on the last leg of her promotional tour, which has been quite exhausting for her. Given her busy schedule, it’s no surprise that she chose to take a moment for some well-deserved rest and reflection.

Nina Dobrev is always busy filming another episode or on the set of a movie or promoting her recent work. Fans love to know when she is doing something new for work, but they also enjoy witnessing her personal life and how she lives. If you ever find yourself wanting to catch up with her, make sure to follow her Instagram.