Notch, Creator Of Minecraft, Endorses QAnon Conspiracy Theory

QAnon is a bizarre conspiracy theory which alleges that a cabal of leading Democratic politicians and celebrities have engaged in a massive pedophilia ring, and that secret forces in the government are working with President Trump to arrest all of those responsible. Theories and allegations are transmitted to adherents by a message board poster claiming to be an anonymous government official known as “Q.” Some QAnon believers claim that John F. Kennedy, Jr., faked his own death in 1999, and has resurfaced as Q.

The QAnon theory doesn’t have many celebrity adherents, with Roseanne Barr (per The Inquisitr) probably the most famous one, although former Trump White House aide Anthony Scaramucci implied in an interview last year that he believes in the theory too, as reported by Splinter News. But now, a leading figure of the gaming world appears to have jumped on board.

Markus Persson, the Swedish creator of the popular videogame Minecraft, posted to Twitter on Saturday, in which he stated “Q is legit. Don’t trust the media.” The tweet went out to his 3.68 million followers.

The tweet was met with joy from fellow QAnon adherents, and mostly mockery by everyone else.

Persson, 39, who goes by the handle “Notch,” created Minecraft, which was first released in 2011. He agreed to sell his company, Mojang, to Microsoft for $2.5 billion in 2014, per Engadget. This meant he no longer has direct involvement with his famous game.

Vincent Fusca — the guy QAnon believers think is JFK Jr in disguise — is here at CPAC. pic.twitter.com/XOj2BWOplJ — Will Sommer (@willsommer) March 1, 2019

In the years since, Notch has frequently been part of Twitter controversies involving his views on race and gender. In December 2017, he drew fire for tweeting the phrase “it’s okay to be white,” per Invoice. He has also endorsed a “Heterosexual Pride Day,” and in 2018, Notch claimed that “there clearly is an agenda against white men,” as reported by ComicBook.com. Also, last year, when he was asked by a Twitter follower if he loves Jews, Notch replied with “if we were allowed to discuss IQ differences between populations, there’d be fewer conspiracy theories.” His reply can still be viewed on Twitter.

Notch had endorsed Pizzagate, an early forerunner of the QAnon theory, back in 2017, per The Daily Beast. He also used the c-word to describe Zoe Quinn, the gaming developer who was a primary target of the Gamergate harassment campaign that began in 2014. Notch’s comments were made shortly after a man entered the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington — a location central to the Pizzagate and QAnon mythology — and fired a rifle.