UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Full, Round Derriere & Bountiful Cleavage In Latest Instagram Snaps

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has a certain charm, both while performing her regular duties for the mixed martial arts promotion company, as well as when she’s engaging her fanbase in her free time. Frequently taking to popular social media platform Instagram in order to share her famous figure with the world, there can be little doubt that she has captured the hearts and minds of millions of her followers.

In her most recent shares, Arianny has taken the time to titillate her fan base with some provocative images which are at once sensual and artistic. In her most recent image, for example, the brunette bombshell is captured in a close crop in a California kitchen — if the geotag is to be believed. Sporting a wide-brimmed straw sunhat, a snow-white daisy, and an orange floral top complete with a plunging neckline, Arianny puts her best features forward.

Her makeup game is on point here, with concealer and foundation being applied to produce a result that looks absolutely flawless, her complexion blended in a natural way that gives her a soft and sunny glow. Perfectly sculpted eyebrows, long dark eyelashes, and a bit of black eyeliner work to accentuate the look without overpowering it.

Her bountiful cleavage is front and center in this snapshot, further emphasized by Arianny accessorizing with a collection of delicate pendants which are nestled between her breasts — one in the distinct shape of a crescent moon.

Despite having been posted just yesterday, the UFC ring girl’s most recent pic has already been liked nearly 30,000 times and has accrued 400-plus comments. This snapshot was preceded by yet another sultry yet classy image, however — one which saw the UFC entertainer enrobed in a striking blue gown while standing alone in a scorched desert.

In this particular image, all attention is laid upon the gorgeous model and the equally arresting vista behind her. Her full, round derriere is at the center of the photographic frame, and her toned calves and muscular back are also showcased in the snap. Captioning the image with an exhortation to seek what enflames one’s own individual soul — followed by a litany of elemental forces in the form of emojis — it’s quite clear that Arianny also summoned the imagination of her most ardent admirers.

One Instagram fan wrote, “Damn that back and calf. I want to massage that body,” while a second user quipped, “Amazing dress,” followed by a trio of bomb emojis.

Arianny Celeste has been a rising star on the social media scene for some time now, and fans of her work — both personal and professional — can’t wait to see what she shares with them next.