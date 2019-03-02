NFL News: Antonio Brown Shreds Ben Roethlisberger And Steelers – ‘F**k It Then, Why Am I Here?’

Things have taken a truly bad turn in the relationship between player and team.

There is no secret that Antonio Brown wants out of Pittsburgh and away from the Steelers, but things have taken a very ugly turn. Brown has requested a trade and it is going to end up happening as a number of teams are already interested, but not before he lets everyone know what happened. In a new interview, Brown openly ripped the franchise and most of his comments landed specifically on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Over the course of the last season, the relationship between AB and Big Ben has completely faded away to almost virtually nothing. As reported by The Inquisitr back in January, Roethlisberger ripped the wide receiver in team meetings. Now, things are now being taken out of the locker room and public.

With the bad blood already brewing between Brown and the Steelers, teams are popping out to show their interest in a trade for him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Redskins are the teams that want him most, but the New Orleans Saints have also thrown their name in.

Some teams might find themselves losing interest in Brown, though, if his attitude doesn’t improve. As talented as a player is, no coach or general manager wants trouble in the locker room and Brown’s public comments on Roethlisberger and the Steelers could hurt his value.

Antonio Brown told us how he really feels on "The Shop" ???? pic.twitter.com/13cFYRijzJ — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2019

As reported by Pro Football Talk, Brown recently appeared on HBO’s The Shop and didn’t hold anything back. There was one point where Brown spoke of a game from back in November which ended up being won 24-17 by the Denver Broncos, but the Steelers had a chance at coming back.

Late in the game, the Steelers had the ball at Denver’s 2-yard line and Roethlisberger attempted a pass to Brown in the end zone. Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris intercepted the ball to officially end the game with just around a minute remaining.

Not long after that game, the blame was placed by Big Ben on Brown and that’s where things took a really bad turn. On The Shop, Brown brought up that specific game and let it all out when talking about Roethlisberger’s blame game.

“You know, all you have to go do is call me out, we lose the game, he’s like, damn, AB should have ran a better route. The type of guy he is. He feels like he’s the owner. Bro, you threw the s**t to the D-lineman! What the f**k? I’m over here wide open! You need to give me a better ball! But it’s like in the league, you’re going to have a guy from the team that’ll be like, boy, you can’t say nothing. I need you to get out there like, but it’s like why I got to be acting? At least ask a … ask a n****r how he feels first. Right or wrong. Right? Then if it don’t matter how I feel, then f**k it then, why am I here, you know what I’m saying?”

A lot of time has passed since that game, the season is officially over, and Antonio Brown’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is almost up as well. Still, the bad blood is there, which he won’t forget about, and he’s going to make sure everyone else knows about it too. The NFL will see AB with a different team next year, but his comments could potentially whittle down the number of teams that show an interest.