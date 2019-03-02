Travis Scott Cancels Instagram After Being Fed Up With Rumors That He Cheated On Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott is apparently tired of social media and is taking a break from Instagram, after denying that he cheated on Kylie Jenner, per Us Weekly.

The rumors began to swirl on Thursday when TMZ reported that the two were arguing at their L.A. home after Jenner accused the Astroworld rapper of cheating on her. According to sources, Jenner said she “found evidence” on Scott’s phone that he was stepping out on their relationship on Wednesday, when he flew home from his tour to surprise her and their daughter, Stormi. The argument between the couple was allegedly the reason Scott missed his show in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday. However, Scott has since denied the claims, and stated his reason for not attending the show was simply because he wasn’t feeling well. He also announced on his Twitter page that he has rescheduled the show for March 10.

Scott’s rep has also denied the claims that the “Sicko Mode” rapper betrayed his 21-year-old girlfriend. In a statement released to Entertainment Tonight, the rep addressed the rumors and said his client is adamant that he didn’t cancel his show due to rumors.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” he wrote in a statement. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

According to Us Weekly, Scott’s Twitter page remains intact, though he hasn’t made any updates since parting ways with Instagram. Jenner has kept her social media accounts active but hasn’t addressed the rumors publicly. TMZ reports that the couple is still on good terms, and Jenner isn’t ready to “make any drastic decisions that will blow up her family.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is keeping mum about her current friendship status with Jordyn Woods, following the latter’s appearance on Red Table Talk and the social media backlash that followed against her sister, Khloe Kardashian. Many social media users slammed the Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian star for solely blaming Woods for the debacle, which Woods revealed began when Thompson kissed her at one of his house parties. Kardashian took to her Twitter page to clarify that she is just as upset with Thompson as she is with Woods.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” Kardashian tweeted on Friday. “Regardless of what he does to me, I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”